Global N95 Grade Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global N95 Grade Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric market was valued at 461.14 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.34% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Melt blown extrusion is a manufacturing process that is used for creating a type of fabric called non-woven fabric, which is made from polymers such as polypropylene. Traditional fabrics made of natural materials like cotton are woven together, meaning that the material is first formed into a yarn and then interlaced using a weaving or knitting process that results in the creation of a sheet of fabric from the yarn. N95 Grade means at least 95% against non-oily particles when tested using the NIOSH criteria.The top players of the Global N95 Grade Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric market cover Sinopec, 3M, Kimberly-Clark, Berry Global, Mogul, Toray, etc.

The Top 3 players in N95 Grade Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric market sales was 19.03% in 2019, while the share of top 5 players was 25.53%. The market is fragmented. Medical accounted for the largest market with about 66.71% of the Global consumption for N95 Grade Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric in 2019. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of -14.21% during 2020-2026. With over 21.39% share of in the N95 Grade Meltblown Nonwoven Fabric market, Industrial was the second largest application market in 2019, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 0.45%, in terms of consumption, during the forecast period.

By Market Verdors:

Toray

Ahlstrom-Munksjö

Mogul

Monadnock Non-Woven

Kimberly-Clark

Freudenberg

Berry Global

Don & Low

PFNonwovens

Irema

3M

Hollingsworth & Vose

Xiamen Yanjan New Material

Ruiguang Group

CHTC Jiahua Nonwoven

JOFO

TEDA Filter

Sinopec

Zisun Technology

Xinlong Group

By Types:

50 (g/m2)

25 (g/m2)

600mm

800mm

1600mm

By Applications:

Medical

Industrial

Individual

