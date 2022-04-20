Global Chlorine Dioxide Generator Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Chlorine Dioxide Generator market was valued at 1793.99 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of .62% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Chlorine dioxide is a chemical compound with the formula ClO2. It is a potent and useful oxidizing agent used in water treatment and in bleaching. Chlorine dioxide generator is a system which can produce chlorine dioxide and can be used in treatment of drinking water, waste water, industrial circulatory water, food & beverages industry, cooling water, etc.Steel and PVC are the main raw materials.

Chlorine dioxide generator contains electrolytic method chlorine dioxide generator and chemical method chlorine dioxide generator. Currently, chemical method chlorine dioxide generator is the mainstream. Electrolytic method chlorine dioxide generator is being phased out because of large power consumption, high operating costs, low chlorine dioxide productivity and high failure rate. Chemical method chlorine dioxide generator are often applied in drinking water, waste water, swimming water and cooling water, of which drinking water and waste water are the main applications.

By Market Verdors:

Prominent

Grundfos

Ecolab

Evoqua

Chemours

CDG Environmental

Sabre

AquaPulse Systems

Siemens

Tecme

IEC Fabchem Limited

Accepta

U.S. Water

Metito

Iotronic

Bio-Cide International

Dioxide Pacific

Lakeside Water

VASU CHEMICALS

HES Water Engineers

Shanda Wit

Huayuan Chlorine Dioxide Generator

Nanjing Shuifu

OTH

Jinan Ourui industrial

Beijing Delianda

Rotek

Nanjing xingke Water Treatment

Fujian HADA Intelligence Technology

Lvsiyuan

By Types:

Electrolytic Method

Chemical Method

By Applications:

Drinking Water

Waste Water

Swimming Water

Cooling Water

