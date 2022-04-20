Global Chromium Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Chromium market was valued at 7630.71 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.64% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Chromium is a chemical element with symbol Cr and atomic number 24. It is the first element in group 6. It is a steely-grey, lustrous, hard and brittle metal which takes a high polish, resists tarnishing, and has a high melting point.Asia Pacific was the largest market in 2017, accounting for 50.2% of the global revenue.

The regional market is anticipated to offer several opportunities over the forecast period. Presence of major stainless steel manufacturing units in countries such as China, India, and Japan is contributing toward increased demand for chromium in the region. Moreover, India is a major chromium ore producer and exporter, while China is a major importer in the global market. These factors are anticipated to further fuel demand over the forecast period.

By Market Verdors:

Kermas Group Ltd.

Glencore PLC.

Samancor Chrome

Assmang Proprietary Limited

Odisha Mining Corporation

Hernic Ferrochrome (Pty) Ltd.

CVK Group

Al Tamman Indsil FerroChrome LLC.

Gulf Mining Group LLC.

By Types:

Chromium

Chromite Ore

By Applications:

Metallurgy

Chemicals

Refractory

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Market Trends : Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

