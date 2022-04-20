Global Hydrogen Fluoride Ether (HFE) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Hydrogen Fluoride Ether (HFE) market was valued at 76.32 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.15% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Flurane (HFE) is the general name of a class of ether compounds containing hetero atoms such as oxygen atoms.Its ozone digesting value (ODP) is zero, global warming potential (GWP) is low, and the atmospheric residence time is very short.In addition to excellent environmental properties, hydroflurane also has the characteristics of low toxicity, non-corrosive, non-flammable, non-smoke generation, easy storage and transportation, with other substitutes incomparable advantages.

Hydroflurane is widely used as anesthetic, foaming agent, lubricating oil, refrigerant, solvent and cleaning agent.The main application areas are semiconductor, electronic components and precision device cleaning industry, which has a high degree of dependence on this field, and a low market share at the lower end.

Due to the high cost of use and maintenance, the refrigerant is not currently in mass production and is expected to be used in refrigerators, freezers and automotive air conditioners and as an alternative to high temperature heat pumps.The semiconductor, liquid crystal and hard disk manufacturing sectors are the largest consumer markets for hydroflurane cleaners, with a share of more than 64.96% last year.Electronics and battery foaming agents are also major applications of HFCS, with consumption reaching 610 tons and 89 tons respectively last year.

By Market Verdors:

3M

Tianhe Chemicals

HEXAFLUO

SICONG CHEMICAL.

Guangzhou Jinhong Trade Co.,Ltd.

E-Jin New Material Co., Ltd

Huaxia Shenzhou New Materials

Juhua Group

By Types:

Pure Compounds

Hydroflurane Mixture

By Applications:

Semiconductor, Liquid crystal, Hard Disk Manufacturing

Electronic Components

Foaming Agent

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis : The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

