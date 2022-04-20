Global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) market was valued at 1348.03 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 10.79% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/144113/global-chlorinated-polyvinylchloride-market-2022-600

The CPVC resin is made by chlorination modification of PVC resin and is one advanced engineering material. This product is white. The CPVC resin is made by chlorination modification of PVC resin and is one advanced engineering material. This product is white or canary loose grain or powder with no smell, odorless and innocuity. After chlorination, the irregularity of molecular bond of the PVC resin and the polarity of molecular chain increase, the dissolvability and chemical stability of the resin also increase, and accordingly improve the heat resistance and resist the corrosion of acid, caustic, salt and oxidant etc. In addition, it improve the mechanical performance of numerical heat distortion temperature and chlorine content increases from 56.7% to 63-69% and vicat softening temperature from 72-82 °C to 90-125 °C; its highest service temperature can reach 110 °C and long-term service temperature can reach 95 °C. Accordingly, CPVC is one kind of advanced engineering plastic with vast foreground.

The Middle East chlorinated polyvinylchloride (CPVC) consumption market is led by Saudi Arabia, holding about 37.81% of consumption market in 2016. Iran is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of chlorinated polyvinylchloride (CPVC) are concentrated in Lubrizol, Kaneka Chemical, Sekisui Chemical and Gaoxin Chemical. Lubrizol is the world leader. CPVC has better mechanical properties, heat resistance, corrosion resistance, electrical properties and flame retardant self-extinguishing properties, and it can be widely used in chemical, construction and other fields to replace wood and steel. The major fields are including pipe, pipe fittings industry, power cable casing industry, coatings and adhesives industry, resin modifier industry and other industries. In recent years, the switch from metal to CPVC in pipes used in buildings such as homes and factories, etc., in Asian countries such as India and the Middle East have been progressing. In parallel, construction demand concomitant with economic growth is also booming. Consequently, demand for CPVC is growing every year, and solid expansion is also expected in the future. Middle East market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, CPVC sales will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the sales of CPVC is estimated to be 32360 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

By Market Verdors:

Lubrizol

Arkema

Kaneka Chemical

Sekisui Chemical

Gaoxin Chemical

Xiangsheng Plastic

Shanghai Chlor-Alkali Chemical

By Types:

Injection Grade

Extrusion Grade

By Applications:

Pipe

Pipe Fittings

Coatings and Adhesives

Power Cable Casing

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis : The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis : The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends : Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers : Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/144113/global-chlorinated-polyvinylchloride-market-2022-600

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Injection Grade

1.4.3 Extrusion Grade

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Pipe

1.5.3 Pipe Fittings

1.5.4 Coatings and Adhesives

1.5.5 Power Cable Casing

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Market

1.8.1 Global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Chlorinated Polyvinylchloride (CPVC) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/