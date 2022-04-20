Global Plastic Strapping Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Plastic Strapping market was valued at 2110.96 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.82% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

When plastic strapping was introduced, it was only natural that it was looked upon as a substitute for steel strapping. In one respect, it was – especially in those applications where steel had been used only because there was nothing available. Often, the steel was over specification in the first case. The existence of plastic strapping widens the range of strapping and offers new opportunities. A more important plastic strapping consideration is elongation recovery. Once tension has been applied and the strap has elongated, how hard will the strap try to return to its original length? With plastic, time changes the recovery. If you have a rigid load, polyester might be best.

However, because it doesn`t elongate much, it doesn`t have room to recover. On a shrinking-type load, this can be a problem. Since both nylon and polypropylene elongate more than polyester, and have more room to recover, they would both be better choices. If a high level of retained tension is important, nylon would be the preferred choice and if retained tension is not important, polypropylene`s lower price may change the choice.The plastic strapping industry concentration is not high; there are hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European. Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as M.J.Maillis Group and Dynaric have relative higher level of product`s quality.

By Market Verdors:

Signode

M.J.Maillis Group

Dynaric?Inc

Cordstrap

FROMM Group

Samuel Strapping

Youngsun

Mosca

Scientex Berhad

Polychem

Teufelberger

Tsukasa Chemical Industry Co

Packware

Polivektris

Strapack

Linder

STEK

TITAN Umreifungstechnik

Cyklop

Hiroyuki Industries

Baole

EMBALCER

PAC Strapping Products, Inc.

By Types:

PP Strapping

PET Strapping

By Applications:

Wood

Paper

Food & Beverage

Textile

