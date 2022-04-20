Global Acrylic Solid Surface Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Acrylic Solid Surface market was valued at 1472.17 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.08% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Acrylic solid surface is a man-made material usually composed of a combination of marble dust, bauxite, acrylic, epoxy or polyester resins and pigments. It is most frequently used for seamless countertop installations. Solid Surface Top Seamless Integral Kitchen Sink, Integral Cove Slash with Wall Panel. Solid surface was first introduced by DuPont in 1967 under the name of Corian.Products with non-permeability, anti-fouling, inhibit the breeding of bacteria and other characteristics, widely used in cabinets, washing tables, windowsills, interior and exterior walls, furniture, lighting and other fields. Acrylic Solid Surface are classified as Casting Molding Solid Surface, Extrusion Molding Solid Surface, etc. In 2019, Casting Molding Solid Surface accounted for a major share of 93.73% the global Acrylic Solid Surface market in 2019. For the consumption of Acrylic Solid Surface, Asia-Pacific and North America are still the leaders, followed by Europe, which take up about 9.71% of the market share in 2019. Asia-Pacific is the largest consumption region and Asia-Pacific is expected to have increasing consumption in the next few years. Main manufactures in this industry are DuPont, Lion Chemtech, LG Hausys, Lottechem, Hyundai L&C, etc. the industry of acrylic solid surface has a relatively high concentration and the Top 3 accounted for 50.58% in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

DuPont

Lion Chemtech

LG Hausys

Lottechem

Hyundai L&C

DURASEIN

Wilsonart

Monerte Surfaces Materials

Gelandi

KingKonree International

Durlax

By Types:

Casting Molding Solid Surface

Extrusion Molding Solid Surface

By Applications:

Hospitals

Hotels

Private Households

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis : The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis : The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends : Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers : Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Acrylic Solid Surface Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Acrylic Solid Surface Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Casting Molding Solid Surface

1.4.3 Extrusion Molding Solid Surface

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Acrylic Solid Surface Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Hotels

1.5.4 Private Households

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Acrylic Solid Surface Market

1.8.1 Global Acrylic Solid Surface Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Acrylic Solid Surface Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Acrylic Solid Surface Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Acrylic Solid Surface Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Acrylic Solid Surface Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Acrylic Solid Surface Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Acrylic Solid Surface Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

