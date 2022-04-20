Global Industrial Protective Clothing Fabric Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Industrial Protective Clothing Fabric market was valued at 7855.48 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.12% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Industrial protective clothing fabrics market currently is the growing consciousness inside the industrial sector itself in various emerging economies with regards to workplace safety. The international market for industrial protective clothing fabrics is also gaining government support which is concerned about injury and rates of national mortality in the industrial sector. However, the said market also faces restrictions with the emergence of various issues like the very high cost of fabrics that are flame-resistant, and these are becoming more of a necessity in many of the industrial areas.Global industrial protective clothing fabric market is fragmented relatively. Currently, there are many industrial protective clothing fabric producing companies around the globe. The main market players are Dupont, 3M and Milliken, and the top 3 players hold a share about 25% in 2020. Industrial protective clothing fabric is mainly used in manufacturing, healthcare/medical and others. Report data indicated around 1/3 of theindustrial protective clothing fabric market demand in healthcare/medical, 20% in manufacturing, and 45% in others in 2020.

North America, Europe and Asia Pacific regions take up about 30% of the whole market share individually and over 90% as a whole. With the development of economy, these industries will need more industrial protective clothing fabric. So, industrial protective clothing fabric has a huge market potential in the future.

By Market Verdors:

Dupont

3M

Toray (Tencate)

Gore

Milliken

Mount Vernon

SSM Industries

Carrington

Klopman

Sioen Industries

Lakeland

Safety Components

Delcotex

ITI

Marina Textil

Arvind

Waubridge Specialty Fabrics

Schuemer

Glen Raven

Kermel

CTA Hi-Tech Textiles

By Types:

Disposable Clothing and Apparel Fabric

Chemical Resistant Clothing Fabric

Flame Resistant Clothing Fabric

Clean Room Clothing Fabric

Other

Polyamide

Polyester

By Applications:

Oil & Gas

Construction

Manufacturing

Healthcare/Medical

Mining

Public Safety

Military

