Global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent market was valued at 230.54 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 10.32% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/144158/global-silverbased-antimicrobial-agent-market-2022-48

Antimicrobial action of silver comes from the chemical properties of its ionized form “Ag+”. Silver interrupts the bacteria cell`s ability to form the chemical bonds essential to its survival. These bonds produce the cell`s physical structure so when bacteria meets silver it literally falls apart. For this reason, silver-based antimicrobial agent is especially in demand in many applications. Silver-based antimicrobial agent has two forms: dispersion liquid and powder. Dispersion liquid antimicrobial agent mainly used in textile industry. In this report, both dispersion liquid and powder are counted. According to the different carriers, silver-based antimicrobial agent can be classified into five types. BASF and Sciessent are major producers of silicate carrier types. Toagosei, Milliken and Nafur are major producers of phosphate carrier types. Thomson Research Associates and Addmaster are major producers of titanium dioxide carrier types. Ishizuka Glass Group and Sanitized are the major producers of glass carrier types.

By Market Verdors:

BASF

Microban

Toagosei

Sciessent

Milliken

DowDuPont

Pure Bioscience

Ishizuka Glass Group

Sanitized

Sinanen Zeomic

Addmaster

Koa Glass

Nafur

By Types:

Silicate Carriers

Phosphate Carriers

Titanium Dioxide Carriers

Glass Carriers

By Applications:

Textile

Coating

Plastic

Cosmetic & Medical

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis : The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis : The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends : Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers : Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/144158/global-silverbased-antimicrobial-agent-market-2022-48

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Silicate Carriers

1.4.3 Phosphate Carriers

1.4.4 Titanium Dioxide Carriers

1.4.5 Glass Carriers

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Textile

1.5.3 Coating

1.5.4 Plastic

1.5.5 Cosmetic & Medical

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Market

1.8.1 Global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Silver-based Antimicrobial Agent Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/