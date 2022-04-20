Global Yarn Lubricant Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Yarn Lubricant market was valued at 17.41 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.63% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The high production speeds in textile weaving and knitting impose high demands on the yarns. The yarns need to be rapidly unrolled from the cones and must not break during weaving or knitting. In order to achieve these requirements, yarn lubricants must improve the gliding properties of the yarn. Other aspects such as antistatic or softness are also important for smooth processes. In order to avoid breakage, the yarn should show a preferably low and homogeneous friction value. This is essential to avoid the stick-slip-effect. Especially when sewing heavy woven fabrics or leather, the friction between needle and fabric can cause extremely high needle temperatures.

This can lead to melting of the sewing thread and thus to breakage of the yarn or the damage of the sewing material. An optimal yarn lubricant provides both excellent lubrication properties, as well as heat protection. The report covers lubricants used in finishing and weaving.The global sales of yarn lubricant increased from 59748 MT in 2013 to 66845 MT in 2017, at a CAGR of 2.85%. In 2017, the global yarn lubrican market is led by Asia Pacific. Middle East and Africa is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of chemical fiber oil are concentrated in China, Europe and Japan. Total, Klueber, Transfar, Vickers Oils, Takemoto and Dr.Petry are major players in the global market. According to this study, over the next five years the yarn lubricant market will register a 2.20% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 197.63 million by 2024, from US$ 169.71 million in 2017. Today`s industrial marketplace is increasingly competitive and requires the ability to reduce costs, raise production and increase accuracy for any business that is going to survive. For businesses that will truly thrive, the ability to lead development and get products to market faster is also critical. The costs of raw materials have a significant impact on the level of expenses. If the prices of raw materials and related factors such as energy prices increase, and if new companies cannot pass those price increases on to customers, their results of operations and financial condition would suffer. In this industry, raw material and price fluctuations are the most sensitive factors.

By Market Verdors:

Total

Klueber

Transfar

Vickers Oils

Takemoto

Dr.Petry

FUCHS

Dutch Lube Company

Matsumoto Yushi Seiyaku

Exxon Mobil

Kocak Petroleum

Zschimmer & Schwarz

Hindustan Petroleum

Sinopec Lubricant

IOCl

Behran Oil

Fugesi Lubricant

By Types:

Spin Finish

Coning Oils

Knitting Oils

Greases

By Applications:

Polyester

Nylon

Acrylic

