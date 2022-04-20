Global Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) market was valued at 60.7 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) is an epoxide derived from styrene. It can be prepared by epoxidation of styrene with peroxybenzoic acid. Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) is a colorless to light straw-colored liquid with a sweet, pleasant odor. It is soluble in ethanol and ether and can be miscible with benzene, acetone, methanol, carbon tetrachloride and most organic solvents.In 2018, Asia Pacific is the largest consumption area of Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) industry, over 75.20% of Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) are consumed in this region. Besides Asia Pacific, Europe is the second largest consumption market, followed by North America.The concentration of Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) industry is high. Leading manufacturers are Harmony Organics, KDAC Chem, Aquila Organics, Taicang Fourth Chemical Factory, etc. Concentration rate of top 3 is 83.10% in 2018. Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) can be divided into Content 98.5% and Content 99%. In 2018, Content Content 98.5% takes 77.12% of global volume, in downstream, Styrene Oxide (Cas 96-09-3) can used into Medicine and Spice Intermediate, Spice Intermediate takes 90.78% of global volume, is the biggest application area.

By Market Verdors:

Harmony Organics

KDAC Chem

Aquila Organics

Taicang Fourth Chemical Factory

By Types:

Content 98.5%

Content 99%

By Applications:

Medicine

Spice Intermediate

