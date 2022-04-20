Global Stainless Steel Foil Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Stainless Steel Foil market was valued at 735.13 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.04% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Stainless steel foil is a foil form of copper. Stainless steel foil is mostly used for HDD Suspension for PC, Solar Cell, Metal Support for Automotive, Reinforcement of Circuit Boards, etc.Globally, the Stainless Steel Foil industry market is not concentrated. The top five producers are NIPPON STEEL Chemical & Material, NIPPON KINZOKU, JFE Steel, Wieland, Nippon Mining & Metals account for about 53% of the revenue market. Asia-Pacific is the biggest sales area of Stainless Steel Foil, also the leader in the whole Stainless Steel Foil. In the applications, HDD suspension for PC, Solar cell, Metal support for automotive, Reinforcement of circuit boards, Springs for electronic and precision device is the main application of Stainless Steel Foil, accounting for a market share of 71% in 2019. For forecast, the global Stainless Steel Foil revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 6.8%, and a little higher speed in Asia-Pacific. Vendors recognize the importance of this region, particularly in China, and are working towards penetrating this market by strengthening their sales and distribution networks.

By Market Verdors:

NIPPON STEEL Chemical & Material

NIPPON KINZOKU

JFE Steel

Wieland

Nippon Mining & Metals

TOYO

TISCO

Qiyi Metal

Ulbrich Stainless Steels & Special Metals, Inc.

Shanghai STAL

IUP Jindal Metals & Alloys Ltd.

Wuxi Huasheng

By Types:

0.1 mm Stainless Steel Foil

Less Than 0.1mm Stainless Steel Foil

By Applications:

HDD Suspension for PC

Solar Cell

Metal Support for Automotive

Reinforcement of Circuit Boards

Springs for Electronic and Precision Device

Key Indicators Analysed

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Stainless Steel Foil Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Stainless Steel Foil Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 0.1 mm Stainless Steel Foil

1.4.3 Less Than 0.1mm Stainless Steel Foil

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Stainless Steel Foil Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 HDD Suspension for PC

1.5.3 Solar Cell

1.5.4 Metal Support for Automotive

1.5.5 Reinforcement of Circuit Boards

1.5.6 Springs for Electronic and Precision Device

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Stainless Steel Foil Market

1.8.1 Global Stainless Steel Foil Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Stainless Steel Foil Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Stainless Steel Foil Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Stainless Steel Foil Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Stainless Steel Foil Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

