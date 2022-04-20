Global Building Panels Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Building Panels market was valued at 18467.91 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.57% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Building panels are used to construct the external and internal features of a building. Specific types of panels can be used to insulate the interior parts of a structure. They can be in the form of pre-fabricated concrete blocks or structural insulated panels (SIPs).On the basis of application, the residential sector held the largest market share, in terms of both volume and value, in 2017. Concrete panels was the most widely used type of panels among other building panels type, in terms of both volume and value, in the same year. Structural-architectural concrete panels provide a cost-effective solution to building enclosures and are highly engineered, provides rugged, durable surfaces for walls and is used widely for floors and roofs as well.

By Market Verdors:

Panasonic

Saint-Gobain

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

CRH

Lafarge

Evonik Industries

Huntsman

Dow Corning

Fletcher Building

Boral Limited

Armstrong World Industries

Kingspan Group

OCI Company

LG Hausys

BMC Stock Holdings

Red Sea Housing Services

Atas International

Mueller

Innovative Metals Company

Murus Company

By Types:

Concrete panels

Vacuum insulated panels (VIP)

Structural insulated panels (SIP)

Wood panels

By Applications:

Residential

Non-Residential

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Building Panels Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Building Panels Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Concrete panels

1.4.3 Vacuum insulated panels (VIP)

1.4.4 Structural insulated panels (SIP)

1.4.5 Wood panels

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Building Panels Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Non-Residential

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Building Panels Market

1.8.1 Global Building Panels Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Building Panels Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Building Panels Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Building Panels Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Building Panels Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Building Panels Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Building Panels Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

