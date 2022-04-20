Global Steel Rebars Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Steel Rebars market was valued at 1099.05 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.13% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Steel rebars are used as tensile devices in reinforced concrete to provide strength and hold the concrete in tension. Besides the high-tensile strength, rebars also absorb energy, adapt to extreme weather conditions, and hold stress during natural calamities which make them indispensable in the construction industry.The rebar with major diameters between 8mm and 25mm finds application in Infrastructure (road, bridges, and highways), Housing, and Industrial (Gas and Oil industrial etc). The infrastructure segment is estimated to have accounted for a major share of the steel rebar market in 2016, followed by the housing, and industrial segments.

The use of steel rebar increases the tensile strength of surrounding concrete structures in highways, bridges, and pillar structures. Increasing project counts of highway, bridges, and structural engineering are fueling the growth of the steel rebar market in the infrastructure segment. Modernization and maintenance of infrastructure projects has led to the increasing demand for steel rebar. Increasing infrastructure projects across the globe, especially in the Asia-Pacific is another major factor, driving the growth of the steel rebar market during the forecast period. With increased focus on urbanization, the rebar market is likely to witness a strong growth in coming years.

By Market Verdors:

ArcelorMittal

Hebei Iron and Steel

Baowu Group

Jiangsu Shagang

Sabic Hadeed

EVRAZ

Nucor

Riva Group

Emirates Steel

SteelAsia

Qatar Steel

Mechel

Jianlong Iron and Steel

Tata Steel

NLMK Group

Celsa Steel

By Types:

Deformed Steel

Mild Steel

By Applications:

Infrastructure

Housing

Industrial

