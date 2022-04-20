Masonry Mortar Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Masonry Mortar market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ordinary Cement Mortar Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Masonry Mortar include Saint-Gobain Weber, Materis, Sika, Henkel, Mapei, Sto, Ardex, BASF and Baumit, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Masonry Mortar manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Masonry Mortar Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Masonry Mortar Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ordinary Cement Mortar

Polymer Cement Mortar

Lime Mortar

Pozzolanic Mortar

Global Masonry Mortar Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Masonry Mortar Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction Industry

Home Decoration Industry

Others

Global Masonry Mortar Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Masonry Mortar Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Masonry Mortar revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Masonry Mortar revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Masonry Mortar sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Masonry Mortar sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Saint-Gobain Weber

Materis

Sika

Henkel

Mapei

Sto

Ardex

BASF

Baumit

Bostik

Knauf

CBP

Caparol

Cemex

HB Fuller

Quick-mix

Dryvit Systems

Hanil Cement

AdePlast

Forbo

CPI Mortars

Grupo Puma

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Masonry Mortar Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Masonry Mortar Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Masonry Mortar Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Masonry Mortar Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Masonry Mortar Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Masonry Mortar Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Masonry Mortar Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Masonry Mortar Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Masonry Mortar Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Masonry Mortar Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Masonry Mortar Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Masonry Mortar Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Masonry Mortar Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Masonry Mortar Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Masonry Mortar Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Masonry Mortar Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Masonry Mortar Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

