Global Thermal Transfer Ribbon Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Thermal Transfer Ribbon market was valued at 1439.54 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.37% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Thermal Transfer Ribbon is basically a polyester film on which are coated different layers. Ink layer is transferred to the label thanks to the heat delivered by the thermal head of the thermal printer.Thermal transfer ribbons mainly include Wax Base, Wax/Resin Mixed Base and Resin Base. Among them, Wax Base occupies the main market share,while Wax/Resin Mixed Base and Resin Base account for 28.64% and 32.79%.

Both types of Wax/Resin Mixed Base and Resin Base are high-end products. Resin Base has a higher price, which is mainly used in high-temperature and scratch-resistant printing applications and media that cannot be printed with wax-based ribbons. The production of Wax/Resin Mixed Base and Resin Base is mainly concentrated in Europe, America and Japan.

In 2019, the America will occupy the main market share. Although China is a big producer, its products are mainly concentrated in low-end products such as Wax Base. Now many domestic manufacturers can produce Wax/Resin Mixed Base and Resin Base types, and many foreign companies have transferred their production capacity to China. In the future, China will continue to increase its share of high-end products.

The downstream applications of Thermal transfer ribbons are very extensive, especially in the rapid development of intelligent manufacturing, the breadth and depth of the application of barcode recognition technology have been rapidly developed, which has effectively driven the demand for Thermal transfer ribbons. In all downstream applications, in particular, Transportation & Logistics occupies the main market share.Followed by Manufacturing and Retail, occupying 26.70% and 25.89% of the market share respectively.

By Market Verdors:

Ricoh

ITW

HANGZHOU TODAYTEC DIGITAL CO.,LTD

Zebra

TSC

Zhuoli Group (Zhuorim)

ARMOR

IIMAK

General Co., Ltd.

Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd.

Fujicopian

Inkstar

By Types:

Wax Base Thermal Transfer Ribbon

Wax/Resin Mixed Base Thermal Transfer Ribbon

Resin Base Thermal Transfer Ribbon

By Applications:

Transportation & Logistics

Manufacturing

Retail

Key Indicators Analysed

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Thermal Transfer Ribbon Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Thermal Transfer Ribbon Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Wax Base Thermal Transfer Ribbon

1.4.3 Wax/Resin Mixed Base Thermal Transfer Ribbon

1.4.4 Resin Base Thermal Transfer Ribbon

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Thermal Transfer Ribbon Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Transportation & Logistics

1.5.3 Manufacturing

1.5.4 Retail

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Thermal Transfer Ribbon Market

1.8.1 Global Thermal Transfer Ribbon Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Thermal Transfer Ribbon Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Thermal Transfer Ribbon Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Thermal Transfer Ribbon Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Thermal Transfer Ribbon Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

