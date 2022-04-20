Global Polymer Emulsions Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Polymer Emulsions market was valued at 300.9 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.56% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/144256/global-polymer-emulsions-market-2022-653

Polymer Emulsions are monomers dissolved in water. They are also known as waterborne solvent because of their high water content. They are one of the fastest growing categories of specialty chemicals in the world. Polymer Emulsions have superior usability and safety standards. Polymer emulsions also have better recyclability and lifespan when compared to solvent-borne polymers.Key product classifications include acrylics, SB latex, polyurethane dispersions and vinyl acetate polymers. Among these, acrylics segment dominates with over 36% share in 2015, and the vinyl acetate polymers occupies for approximately 24%, the SB latex for approximately 16%. Paints & coatings have emerged as the dominant application over the recent years, with over 44 % market share. Such robust growth rate is a result of increasing acrylics usage in the paints & coatings industry. Regulatory framework favoring environment friendly applications with low VOC content is a key driver for this application.

Geographically, Asia pacific emulsion polymer market has been the largest regional consumer, followed by Europe and North America. Rapid industrialization, urbanization and massive construction spending initiatives are the key factors behind such dominance and growth opportunities. China and Japan are the two largest consumers in Asia, and simultaneously China is the second producer in 2015. North America and Europe are projected to witness moderate growth in the near future. Other regions such as Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to witness stable market growth over the forecast period.

By Market Verdors:

BASF

Dow

Trinseo(Styron)

Akzonobel

Wacker

Celanese

Arkema

Clariant AG

Hexion

Synthomer

DIC Corporation

Dairen Chemical

Omnova Solutions

Nuplex Industries

Sumitomo Chemical

Showa Denko

Lubrizol Corporation

Jiangsu Sunrising

Batf Group

Sinopec Sichuan

Beijing Eastern

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Anhui Wanwei Group

By Types:

Acrylics

Vinyl Acetate Polymer

SB Latex

Polyurethane Dispersion

By Applications:

Paints & coatings

Adhesives & sealants

Paper & paperboards

Textiles & non-woven

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/144256/global-polymer-emulsions-market-2022-653

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Polymer Emulsions Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Polymer Emulsions Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Acrylics

1.4.3 Vinyl Acetate Polymer

1.4.4 SB Latex

1.4.5 Polyurethane Dispersion

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Polymer Emulsions Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Paints & coatings

1.5.3 Adhesives & sealants

1.5.4 Paper & paperboards

1.5.5 Textiles & non-woven

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Polymer Emulsions Market

1.8.1 Global Polymer Emulsions Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polymer Emulsions Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Polymer Emulsions Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Polymer Emulsions Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Polymer Emulsions Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Polymer Emulsions Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/