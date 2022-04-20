Semiconductor Memory IP Market Size, Share, Opportunities, Growth Analysis, Trends, Business Revenue, Key Players and Impact of COVID

Market Highlights

The semiconductor memory IP market is expected to grow at a 13.50% CAGR over the forecast period (2018-2023), reveals the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Semiconductor memory simply put, is a digital electronic storage device that stores data and often are used as computer memory and implemented with semiconductor electronic gadgets on an IC (integrated circuit).

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7453

Key Players

Key players profiled in the Semiconductor Memory IP Market report include Siemens Business and Dolphin Integration, Mentor, SK Hynix Inc., Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Arm Limited, Micron Technology Inc., eSilicon Corporation, Synopsys, Inc., and Rambus Inc., among others.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the semiconductor memory IP market report covers growth opportunities and the latest trends across Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the APAC region will dominate the market over the forecast period. It is predicted to grow at a 14.79% CAGR. The tremendous surge in the semiconductor industry in this region is supporting market growth. China, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan are the key contributors here as they are the key manufacturing hubs of several electronic components, including semiconductor memory IPs. Besides, rampant investments being made in the research and development pipeline, the presence of leading companies, the introduction of favorable policies, and increasing production of electronic devices are again pushing market growth.

The semiconductor memory IP market in North America will have the second largest share over the forecast period. It is predicted to grow at a 13.37% CAGR. Huge consumer pool and presence of a well-established electronics industry favors the rapid expansion of the market in this region. The recent protectionist stances especially in the US, hiked levy on numerous imported products, efforts towards consolidation of semiconductor manufacturing capacity by the local policy maker in Canada and the US are boosting the market growth in this region.

Segmentation:

The Market Research Future report offers a wide segmental analysis of the semiconductor memory IP market based on type and application.

Based on type, the semiconductor memory IP market is segmented into SRAM (static random-access memory), NAND (negative AND), and DRAM (dynamic random-access memory). Of these, the DRAM segment will have the largest share in the market over the forecast period. DRAM finds numerous applications in next-generation data centers, enterprise servers, advanced graphics and network systems, high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, personal computers, and others.

Based on application, the semiconductor memory IP market is segmented into mobile computing devices, consumer electronic devices, automotive, industrial automation, networking, and others. Of these, the consumer electronics devices segment will dominate the market over the forecast period. It is predicted to grow at a 12.47% CAGR. Semiconductor memory IP is used in a wide array of consumer electronic devices such as digital imaging devices, digital TVs, devices, home networking/home automation, gaming consoles, AR/VR headsets, and others. This will be followed by the mobile computing devices segment that is predicted to touch USD 150.73 million.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/semiconductor-memory-ip-market-7453

Media Contact:

Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited)

99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor

New York, NY 10013

United States of America

+1 628 258 0071 (US)

+44 2035 002 764 (UK)

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com