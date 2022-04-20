Global Intelligent Flow Meter Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Intelligent Flow Meter market was valued at 589.97 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.08% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Intelligent flow meters are used to measure fluidic phenomenon in a wide range of industrial as well as commercial applications including oil and gas, food and beverages, pharmaceutical industry and power generation. An intelligent flow meter is used to measure the velocity of a fluid with ultrasound or any other technique to calculate the volume flow. Intelligent flow meters remain unaffected from temperature, viscosity, density and any suspended particulates. Intelligent flow meters are electronic meters and thus does not involve any moving parts unlike mechanical flow meters. Flow meters is the quantification of bulk fluid movement. Flow can be measured by contact type or non contact type sensors but intelligent flow meters involve non contact type of measurement of fluid flow. Intelligent flow meters usually sends a laser beam or an ulstrasonic beam to the moving liquid which gets reflected back from the moving liquid and the movement or velocity of the moving fluid is displayed on the screen. The intelligent flow meters are widely used in fluid industries to check the fluid flow inside the pipes as well as to maintain the fluid flow in such pipes.APAC held the largest share of the intelligent low meter market in 2017; the market in APAC is expected to grow at a high rate between 2018 and 2025. The growing industrial infrastructural activities, increasing demand for accurate and effective devices to measure the fluid, rising population, and urbanization in this region are the major factors driving the growth of the intelligent flow meter market in APAC.

By Market Verdors:

ABB

Emerson Electric

Endress + Hauser

Honeywell

Siemens

Yokogawa Electric

Azbil

Brooks Instruments

General Electric

Krohne Messtechnik

Sierra Instruments

By Types:

Coriolis

Magnetic

Ultrasonic

Multiphase

Vortex

Variable area

Differential pressure

Thermal

Turbine

By Applications:

Chemicals

Power generation

Food and beverages

Metals & mining

Oil & gas

Paper & pulp

Pharmaceuticals

Water & wastewater

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

