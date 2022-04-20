Obesity Management Market 2022 Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Obesity is characterized as a disease in which patients’ body can gain excessive fat. This generates a negative impact on the patient’s health. However, the disease is considered to be manageable by changing the lifestyle and adopting healthy habits. Obesity management and related chronic condition requires a highly motivated patient and committed healthcare professionals. In 2014, World Health Organization (WHO) stated that approximately 41 million children under who age under 5 were estimated to be overweight or obese. Moreover, it was estimated that approximately 600 million adults were obese within the same year.

The global obesity management market is growing with a swift CAGR. This can be attributed due to the growing patient population which is followed by the rising research and development expenses by the major market players. As per the statistics of World Health Organization (WHO), the global prevalence of obesity nearly doubled from 1980 to 2008. It was estimated that in 2008, approximately more than 50% of men and women in the European Region were overweight. It was reported that of this population about 23.0% were women and 20% were men. Obesity is reported to cause many short as well as long-term health problems. The situation is more serious when a woman is pregnant. At the University of Liverpool, researchers worked with a global health care company in 2014, with the aim to provide new treatment for the problems related to obesity. During the study, it was concluded that if GLP-1 (injectable derivative of a metabolic hormone) is administered once a day type-2 obesity can be easily treated.

Key Players

The notable players in the obesity management market are Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Pfizer Inc. (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (UK), AstraZeneca (UK), Apollo Endosurgery (US), Herbalife Ltd. (US), and Ethicon, Inc. (US).

Segmental Analysis

The global obesity management market has been segmented on the basis of prescription weight-loss medication, surgery, end-user, and region.

By mode of prescription weight-loss, the global obesity management market has been segmented into lorcaserin (Belviq), orlistat (Xenical), bupropion and naltrexone (Contrave), phentermine and topiramate (Qsymia), liraglutide (Saxenda), and others.

By mode of surgery, the market has been segmented into laparoscopic adjustable gastric banding (LAGB), gastric bypass surgery, biliopancreatic diversion with duodenal switch, and others. Among these, the segment for gastric bypass surgery is predicted to be the fastest growing market due to factors such as improved psychological status, faster recovery time, and improved longevity.

By mode of end-user, the market has been segmented into exercise, dietary changes, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global obesity management market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas dominates the Global Obesity Management Market due to better accessibility to healthcare services, high healthcare expenditures, a well-developed healthcare sector, and a huge obese population. Moreover, the presence of developed economies like the U.S. and Canada. The Americas for obesity management is segmented into North America and South America. North America leads the market while South America is estimated to be the fastest growing region. Europe stands second in the Global Obesity Management Market and is estimated to be followed by Asia Pacific. Huge patient population, increasing research and development expenses, and increasing awareness for the medical condition drives the market growth within Europe. Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest growing for the Global Obesity Management Market. This can be attributed to the presence of developing economies like India and China, a developing healthcare sector, growing healthcare industries within the region. However, the Middle East & Africa is estimated to hold the least market share of the market owing to the presence poor economies and stringent government policies within the African region.

