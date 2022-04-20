Isolation Amplifier Market Size, Growth Analysis, Business Opportunities, Competitor Strategies and Impact of COVID

The isolation amplifier market witnesses rapid revenue growth. Factors such as the increasing demand from the burgeoning telecom industries worldwide and increasing isolation amplifiers usages in the medical and industrial sectors drive the market growth. The vast market increase is also attributed to the capabilities of isolation amplifiers to prevent current leakages while reducing noise.

With the emergence of precision isolated amplifiers, the market is expected to grow exponentially over the next few years. In this regard, Market Research Future (MRFR) asserts that the global Isolation Amplifier Market is estimated to garner significant traction by 2027, growing at a colossal CAGR during the review period (2020-2027).

Additionally, the rising market penetration of mobile data networks and safety concerns in medical institutions and hospitals substantiate the market value. Also, increasing internet users creates a tremendous demand for isolation amplifiers, increasing the data traffic.

On the other hand, high prices of three-port amplifiers and components used in network and power solutions affect market growth, restricting the adoption of isolation amplifiers. Nevertheless, improving communication networking technologies and the rising demand for faster data speed would support the market growth throughout the forecast period, providing high bandwidths.

Isolation Amplifier Market – Segmentations

The report is segmented into types, applications, and regions. The type segment is sub-segmented into digital and analog. The application segment is sub-segmented into medical (electroencephalogram (EEG), electrocardiography (ECG), others), industrial (current shunt measurement, industrial process control, others), telecommunication, and others (nuclear). The region segment is sub-segmented into Americas, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Isolation Amplifier Market – Regional Analysis

North America accounts for the largest region in the global isolation amplifier market. Factors such as the strong presence of major technology providers and technologically advanced industries in the region drive the market growth. Besides, the enormous demand, particularly from medical devices industries, allows the early adoption of advanced amplifiers. Also, the growing telecom industry verticals and the fast adoption of technology allow the region to attain the leading position.

Isolation Amplifier Market – Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive by nature, the global isolation amplifier market appears to be fragmented due to the presence of many players. Major strategies traced from the analysis of recent market developments include agreement & partnership, acquisitions, expansions, and product launches. These key players strive to deliver comprehensive safety solutions with adept technology and features. Growth in product innovations and technologies in the market is also expected to create strong investment opportunities for the global players.

Major Players:

Players active in the global isolation amplifier market are DRAGO Automation GmbH (Germany), Analog Devices, Inc. (US), Broadcom Pte. Ltd. (US), Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland), Texas Instruments Inc. (US), Würth Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Dewetron GmbH (Austria), and Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (US), among others.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News

Oct. 28, 2021 — CathVision, a leading developer of medical electrophysiology (EP) solutions, announced the first patient enrolments in PVISION multicenter clinical study. The EP recording technology provider recently launched the trial and will investigate the automated assessment of pulmonary vein isolation (PVI) using its first licensed artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm, a PVI analyzer, combined with the ECGenius System, CathVision’s novel EP recording technology, and amplifier.

