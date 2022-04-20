LED Lighting Market Future Outlook, Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Business Opportunities, Key Players, Demand Forecast period 2021-2027

Market Overview – 2027

LED Lighting market has been growing rapidly from the past few years and is expected to reach USD 1,51,951.1 million by 2027 from USD 53,136.2 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period 2021–2027.

Stringent regulations to ban or limit the use of inefficient lighting technologies and government rebate and retrofit programs to encourage the deployment of LED lighting are contributing to the market growth. LED lighting is comparatively expensive; however, it offers better service life and high lumen power at less wattage compared to incandescent, CFL, and halogen light sources. Moreover, continuously declining prices of LED lamps and luminaires and the availability of smart lighting solutions, coupled with updated energy policies across the world, are expected to provide an impetus for the market growth over the forecast period.

Due to rising demand for energy-efficient lighting systems, increased focus on LED standardization, and increased development of advanced lighting systems, the LED Lighting market has seen substantial expansion. Factors such as rising demand for energy-efficient lighting systems and increased focus on LED standardization are propelling the global LED lighting industry forward. Furthermore, the advancement of innovative lighting systems presents a growth opportunity for the LED Lighting Market. However, during the projection period, a lack of awareness may impede the growth of the LED lighting market.

COVID-19 has influenced a variety of industries around the world, resulting in travel bans, global lockdown, and supply chain delays for several companies. The semiconductor industry has also been severely impacted by the continuing unusual occurrence, with sales plummeting due to the unpredictability of technical gadget positioning. Despite the mounting uncertainty, semiconductor manufacturers, particularly LED producers, are attempting to maintain operations and develop long-term strategies. Many semiconductor companies collaborate with their partners and the specialized LED Lighting Market to maintain business stability.

Countries across the world are widely adopting LED lighting. For instance, New York planned to replace 250,000 streetlights with LEDs, which was to be followed by the replacement of decorative lights in the urban areas. Barcelona (Spain) deployed more than 3,000 smart streetlights based on LED technology, which gathers information about pollution, humidity, noise, and the overall environment.

Moreover, the US Department of Energy (DOE) anticipated that, by 2020, more than 75% of the outdoor luminaire shipments would be light-emitting diodes (LEDs). Moreover, assuming the efficacy of LED luminaires surges an additional 50% over current levels by 2020.

Market Segmentation

Based on the installation type, the market has been segmented into new installation and retrofit.

Based on the product type, the market has been segmented into luminaries and lamps. The lamps segment is segmented into bulb lamps, spot lamps, A-lamps, and T-lamps. The luminaires segment is segmented into ceiling luminaires, downlight luminaires, strip luminaires, and strip lights.

Based on the end-users, the market has been segmented into indoor lighting and outdoor lighting. The indoor lighting segment is segmented into commercial, residential, industrial, and others. The outdoor lighting segment is segmented into public places, highways & roadways, architecture, and others.

The market has been segmented based on the Distribution-Channel, into store-based and non-store-based.

Based on the region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW).

Regional Classification

During the historic forecast period, Asia-Pacific held the greatest market share. During the projected period, the market is expected to grow at the fastest rate. During the historic projected period, North America was the second-largest market. In Asia-Pacific, the LED lighting market is expected to grow at the quickest rate. Demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions is increasing, and the region’s focus on LED standardization is becoming more intense. Demand for LED Lighting Market solutions is expected to increase as a result of these factors. Leading LED lighting companies in the US and the UK are extending their businesses in Asia-Pacific as well. Furthermore, government environmental policies and the installation of new lighting systems are major considerations in Asia-Pacific rising countries.

Key Players

The LED lighting ecosystem comprises hardware component manufacturers, prototype designers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) such as Phillips Lighting Holding B.V. (Netherlands), General Electric Company (U.S.), OSRAM Licht AG (Germany), Cree, Inc. (U.S.), Cooper Industries, Inc. (Ireland), Virtual Extension (Israel), Dialight plc (U.K.), Zumtobel Group AG (Austria), Samsung (South Korea), and Sharp Corporation (Japan).

Industry News

The major key players in the market are GE Lighting, Philips Lighting Holding B.V, Samsun, Osram Licht AG, and Cooper Lighting Solutions. These companies place a premium on innovation and, as a result, invest heavily in R&D to offer a cost-effective product portfolio. There have been recent mergers and acquisitions among the major players, a tactic used by businesses to expand their consumer base. Due to the rise in the adoption of mobile applications to track spending, the worldwide LED Lighting Market is expected to develop significantly over the forecast period.

