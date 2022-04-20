Market Highlights

Marine Management Software Market Is Expected to Register a CAGR of ~10.6% During the Review Period, 2021–2028 :

The global marine management software market is expected to register a CAGR of ~10.6% during the forecast period, 2021–2028. In this report, Market Research Future (MRFR) includes the segmentation and dynamics of the marine management software market to offer a better glimpse into the coming years.

The major factors driving the growth of the marine management software market are the rising need for managing complex supply chain operations and database management solutions and increasing demand for waterway transportation activities. However, issues related with cyber threats is hindering the market growth. Although, growing adoption of cloud-based marine management solutions is creating an opportunity in the market.

Marine Management Software Market Key Developments

On 13th July 2021, ABB launched a new digital solution- Ability Marine Fleet Intelligence Advisory, which helps to optimize ship performance across fleets. This combines the power of cloud-based analytics and reporting along with user-friendly visualizations to guide the managers, shipowners, and charterers and help them bring greater effeciency and sustainability.

On 10th June 2021, Yaringa Boat Harbour, located at south east of Melbourne on the waterways of the northern arm of Westernport Bay, partnered with Marina Master to improve their marina management system and customer experience.

On 28th April 2021, Lloyd’s Register and Falkonry, a innovation leader in Operational AI, to combine Operational AI Digital Twins into Asset Performance and Risk Management solution for chemical, oil & gas and heavy industries. This partnership will help to generate a holistic plan for ongoing maintenance activity based on optimising productivity, new operatinal conditions and profit by reducing unscheduled downtime.

On 17th February 2021, ABB Marine & Ports expands its business in Turkey and Saudi Arabia to grow its presence with these regions and support existing customers. This has strengthen the company’s ability to work closely with its increasing client base in every country and collectively boost the effeciency and sustainability in ports, shipping and offshore sectors in these regions.

Marine Management Software Market Report Overview

This study estimates revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and offers an overview of the latest developments in each of the sub-sectors from 2018 to 2028. For this analysis, MRFR segmented the marine management software market has based on component, deployment mode, location, organization size, application, end user, and region/country.

Competitive Analysis

The global marine management software market is characterized by the presence of several regional and local providers. Some of the key players in the market are Oracle (US), DockMaster (US), ABB (Switzerland), Marinacloud (Croatia), Lloyd’s Register (UK), Marina Master (Slovenia), MarineCFO (US), Chetu (US), TIMEZERO (France), Scribble Software (US), Harba (Denmark), MESPAS (Switzerland), Dockwa (US), Swell Advantage (Canada), Marina Ahoy (Estonia).

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis for the global marine management software market has been done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The market in North America accounted for the largest market share in 2020, and it is expected to register strong growth during the forecast period. However, the APAC area is experiencing tremendous growth due to growing adoption of modern technologies, as well as the increasing numbers of small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The major APAC countries are technologically advanced and provide significant investment and income potential.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/marine-management-software-market-10769

Marine Management Software Market Research Report: Information by Component (Software (Tracking and Monitoring, Supply Chain and Logistics, Navigation and Routing, System Testing, Finance and Accounting, Other), Services (Professional Services, Managed Services)), Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud), Location (Onboard, Onshore), Organization Size (SME, Large enterprises), Application (Crew Management, Harbor Management, Port Management, Cruise and Yacht Management, Reservation Management), End User (Defense, Commercial) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World)—Forecast till 2028

