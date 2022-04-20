Sputtering Targets Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Sputtering Targets market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Metal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sputtering Targets include Kurt J. Lesker Company, Honeywell Electronic Materials, Heraeus, Testbourne Ltd, JX Nippon, Tosoh, Plasmaterials, Inc, PVD Products and Materion, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Sputtering Targets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sputtering Targets Market, by Materials, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Sputtering Targets Market Segment Percentages, by Materials, 2021 (%)

Metal

Alloy

Ceramic

Other

Global Sputtering Targets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Sputtering Targets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Semiconductors

Solar Cells

LCD Displays

Automotive & Architectural Glas

Optical Communications

Others

Global Sputtering Targets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Sputtering Targets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sputtering Targets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sputtering Targets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sputtering Targets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Sputtering Targets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kurt J. Lesker Company

Honeywell Electronic Materials

Heraeus

Testbourne Ltd

JX Nippon

Tosoh

Plasmaterials, Inc

PVD Products

Materion

Quorum

KFMI

Praxair

China New Metal Materials

CXMET

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Sputtering Targets Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Materials

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Sputtering Targets Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Sputtering Targets Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Sputtering Targets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Sputtering Targets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Sputtering Targets Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Sputtering Targets Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Sputtering Targets Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Sputtering Targets Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Sputtering Targets Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Sputtering Targets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Sputtering Targets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Sputtering Targets Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sputtering Targets Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Sputtering Targets Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Sputtering Targets Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

