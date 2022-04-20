News

Global Nonwoven Geotextiles Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Nonwoven Geotextiles market was valued at 4197.34 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.78% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Non-woven geotextile (polyester geotextile, non-woven geotextile), also known as geotextile, is a water-permeable geosynthetic material made of synthetic fibers by needle punching or weaving. The finished product is cloth-like, generally having a width of 4-6 meters and a length of 50-100 meters.Geotextile has excellent filtration, isolation, reinforcement and protection, high tensile strength, good permeability, high temperature resistance, antifreeze, aging resistance and corrosion resistance.

By Market Verdors:

  • Fibertex Nonwovens A/S (Denmark)
  • GSE Environmental, Inc. (US)
  • Hanes Geo Components (US)
  • Low & Bonar PLC (Scotland)
  • Bonar Technical Fabrics (Belgium)
  • Mattex Geosynthetics (Saudi Arabia)
  • NAUE GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
  • Officine Maccaferri Spa (Italy)
  • Polymer Group Inc. (US)
  • Propex Operating Company, LLC (US)
  • Raven Industries, Inc. (US)
  • Reliance Industries Limited (India)
  • Royal TenCate NV (Netherlands)
  • TenCate Geosynthetics Americas (US)
  • Tenax Corporation (US)
  • Tensar International Corporation, Inc. (US)
  • Thrace-LINQ, Inc. (US)

By Types:

  • PP
  • PET
  • PE

By Applications:

  • Road
  • Filtration
  • Environmental Waste Management

Key Indicators Analysed

  • Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.
  • Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.
  • Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.
  • Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology
  • Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

  • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
  • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
  • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.
  • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
  • To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.
  • Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Tags
