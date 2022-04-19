Gluten-Free Foods and Beverages Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Opportunities and Segmentation

The global gluten-free foods & beverages market is witnessing a flourishing growth, recently, mainly due to the rising occurrences of gluten intolerance cases. Diarrhea, bloating, abdominal pain, fatigue, forgetfulness, and irritability are some of the common symptoms of gluten intolerance, which further cause weight loss and nutrient deficiencies. With the increasing prevalence of gluten sensitivity, the sales of gluten-free foods & beverages have increased drastically.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global gluten-free foods & beverages market is booming and expected to garner exponential accruals by 2023. In its recently published analysis, MRFR also asserts that the market would register a moderate CAGR throughout the forecast period (2017 – 2023). The market has witnessed a dramatic change from being considered as specialty niche products to becoming a mainstream product market.

Gluten-free food & beverages are helpful in the treatment of celiac sprue and dermatitis herpetiformis. Though the gluten-free diet does not cure celiac sprue or dermatitis herpetiformis, following the diet certainly relieves the symptoms associated with gluten sensitivity. Millions of people, worldwide have started consuming gluten-free products, including not only ones diagnosed with celiac disease but also people with a general perception of maintaining better health.

Similarly, the current trend of inclination towards “free-from” products has fueled the market growth of gluten-free foods & beverages. Moreover, an increase in health awareness and rise in disposable income is influencing the growth of the market. Also, an increase in health disorders, including diabetes, celiac disease, and obesity is providing a considerable impetus to the market growth, resulting in a higher preference for gluten-free products. Besides, improved standard of living is boosting the growth of the gluten-free foods & beverages market.

The consumer base for gluten-free food is rapidly expanding, witnessing the high demand from the populace that perceives them as healthier and good for health. The market provides many opportunities for business development in different directions, including the fields of fortified & functional food and baby food.

Gluten-Free Foods & Beverages Market – Segments

The report is segmented into four dynamics to widen the scope of understanding,

By Type : Alcoholic Beverages (fermented, distilled, others) and Non-Alcoholic Beverages (carbonated drinks, non-carbonated drinks).

By Packaging Material : Paper, Plastic, and Metal, among others.

By Distribution Channel : Store-based and Non-Store-based, among others.

By Regions : Europe, North America, APAC, and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Gluten-Free Foods & Beverages Market – Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global gluten-free foods & beverages market with the largest market share. The region is experiencing a high demand for gluten-free beverages which is further supporting the growth of the regional market. Besides, the shift in consumers’ food consumption trend and inclination towards a healthy lifestyle impacts the regional market growth, positively.

The US leads the regional market, witnessing a massive demand for gluten-free food products. Statistics indicate that one among five US consumers think gluten is bad for health which, in turn, has significantly impacted the growth of the gluten-free foods & beverages market in North America.

Europe is the second-largest region in the global gluten-free foods & beverages market. Growing markets in the region led by the rising disposable income and increasing health-conscious populace attribute to the growth of the regional market. Rising per-capita disposable income and health-centric populaces increase the size of the market.

The Asia Pacific gluten-free foods & beverages market is emerging as a promising market globally. Factors such as the rising awareness towards the benefits of gluten-free food products and rapid advancements in processing technologies boost the regional market growth. Moreover, raw material advantages and cost-competitive labor force help to increase the numbers of production plants in the region, attracting foreign investors.

Gluten-Free Foods & Beverages Market – Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the gluten-free foods & beverages market appears to be diversified due to the presence of several noteworthy manufacturers. These players churn the competition with their extensive product line. Players invest heavily to drive expansion plans and RD for advanced technologies and product launch in order to gain a substantially larger competitive edge in the market. Key players compete based on various factors such as price, quality, innovation, service, reputation, distribution, and promotion.

Major Players:

Players leading the global gluten-free foods & beverages market include Döhler GmbH (Germany), WhiteWave Foods (US), Koninklijke DSM NV (Netherlands), The Dannon Company Inc (US), Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods (US), PepsiCo, Inc. (US), and Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (US), among others.

Industry/Innovation/Related News:

September 13, 2019 — ACH Food Companies Inc. (the US), a leading manufacturer of cooking oils and baking products, announced the acquisition of Anthony’s Goods (the US), a leading manufacturer of gluten-free ingredients such as flours, powders, seeds and more. Anthony’s Goods is a digital-native brand in the natural and organic food space that provides consumers with a diverse set of high-quality products, ranging from almond and coconut flours to psyllium husk.

The acquisition was inspired by Anthony’s Goods ability to rapidly meet increasing consumer demands for high-quality natural, organic options. Anthony’s is a fastest-growing entrepreneurial business that will be a strong complement to ACH’s core business.

August 27, 2019 —- AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (Canada), a growth-oriented and diversified international cannabis company, announced that that Natures Hemp Corp (NHC), a former portfolio company which was spun out to shareholders of AGRA in August of 2018, has acquired 100% of the assets of HapiFoods Group Inc. Holy Crap offers four distinct SKU’s all of which contain certified organic, non-GMO, kosher and gluten free ingredients such as hemp seed, buckwheat, chia seeds, and gluten-free oats.

