Prebiotic Ingredients Market Analysis, Driving Growth, Company Overview

Prebiotics are viewed as healthy food ingredients. They are obtained from various sources; plant fibres are a key source. Prebiotics boost the performance of good bacteria’s in the body. Increase awareness about the health benefits of consuming prebiotic is driving their global demand. Market Research Future (MRFR) asserts that the global prebiotic ingredients market will witness strong growth over the next several years. Some of the common prebiotic ingredients include inulin, oligosaccharides and polydextrose. These ingredients are usually extracted from grains, roots, and vegetables.

Prebiotics ingredients have high functional and nutritional value. In recent years, the uptake of such ingredients in the food industries has been substantial. They are used in bakery products, confectioneries, dietary supplements, frozen desserts, oil and fats, sweet and savory items, beverages, etc.

Prebiotic ingredients gathering momentum in areas such as immunity building, bone health, gut health, weight management, heart health and gut health. With consumers becoming more conscious of their health, demand for such items grows further. They are also used in infant food formulation, which is expected to open growth new avenues in the foreseeable future.

Global Prebiotic Ingredients Market: Segmental Analysis

MRFR’s report includes a comprehensive segmental analysis of the market based on type, source, function and application.

By type, the market has been segmented into polydextrose, inulin, oligosaccharides and others. Of these, the inulin segment accounts for the largest market share in terms of revenue. Furthermore, the segment is expected to retain its dominant position throughout the assessment period. Inulin finds widespread application in the food and beverage industry.

By source, the market has been segmented into grains, roots, vegetables and others. The roots segment is expected to remain highly attractive in the forthcoming years. Plant roots continue to be a major source of prebiotics. The vegetable segment is also expected to witness healthy growth during the assessment period.

By function, the market has been segmented into bone health, gut health, immunity, weight management. The gut health segment represents the largest market share. Meanwhile, the weight management segment is also witnessing a rapid uptick. Prebiotics ingredients are becoming increasingly popular in weight management.

By application, the market has been segmented into dairy and frozen desserts, sweet and savory snacks, bakery and confectionery, oil and fats, dietary supplements and beverages and others. The dietary supplements segment accounts for the predominant market share. Segments such as bakery and confectionery and dietary supplements and beverages are also expected to make sizeable contribution to the market in terms of revenue.

Global Prebiotic Ingredients Market; Regional Analysis

Key regions covered in the report include Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific (APAC). Europe rules the roots in terms of revenue. There is a sharp rise in demand for functional food products both solid and liquid-based. A large number of Europeans are shifting towards diets which consist of sufficient among of prebiotic ingredients. In terms of revenue, North America holds the second spot in the global prebiotic ingredients. Demand for dietary supplements in the U.S. is growing swiftly. More and more Americans are shifting towards these products.

Meanwhile, the market is APAC is touted to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period. The rising level of awareness and increasing disposable income are propelling the market in the region. Consumption of prebiotic products is on the rise in countries such as Australia, Japan, China, and India. These countries present significant market opportunities. The MEA and LatAm are viewed as emerging markets for prebiotic ingredients.

Global Prebiotic Ingredients Market: Competitive Landscape

DuPont (U.S.), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Friesland Campina (The Netherlands), Nexira (France), BENEO GmbH (Germany), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), and Samyang Genex (Korea) are among the key market participants discussed in MRFR’s report.

