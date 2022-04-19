Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Market Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2027| Abbott Laboratories (US), Almirall (Spain), Astellas Pharma (Japan)

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Market Overview:

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% to touch USD 25.7 Billion from 2020 TO 2027.

COPD is a progressive and long-term lung disease which involves thickening and inflammation of the airways. The airways over time become increasingly blocked, thus making it difficult to breathe. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease comprises of two chronic conditions namely chronic bronchitis and emphysema. The former causes persistent cough combined with mucus and inflammation of airways and the latter is caused through a damage in the lung tissue resulting in shortness of breath. Along with air pollution and tobacco smoke, the other factors that can cause COPD directly or indirectly include dietary factors, poor socio-economic status, impaired lung growth, chronic asthma, poor nutritional status, respiratory infections, smoke from burning of biomass, exposure to passive smoking or second-hand smoking, outdoor pollution and occupational exposure. Besides, there are other factors such as rare genetic disorders and old age that can contribute to the prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

There are abundant factors that is propelling the growth of the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease market. These factors as per the Market Research Future (MRFR) report include unhealthy lifestyle, environmental pollution, growing number of smokers, prevalence of asthma, technological advancements, increase in geriatric population, change in lifestyle, personalization of medicine, healthcare awareness, high disposable income, economic development especially in emerging economies and introduction of new technology.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Market Top Companies:

Abbott Laboratories (US), Almirall (Spain), Astellas Pharma (Japan), AstraZeneca (UK), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Circassia Pharmaceuticals (UK), GlaxoSmithKline (UK), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Pfizer, Inc. (US), and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel) are some of the key players operating in the global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) market.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Market Segmental Analysis:

The global market for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is segmented into a type of COPD, type of treatment, end-user, and region.

The global demand for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) was divided into emphysema and chronic bronchitis, based on type COPD.

The global market for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) has been segmented into drugs, surgery, and oxygen therapy, by treatment. The drugs group is further segmented into the bronchodilator monotherapy and anti-inflammatory products. Bronchodilator monotherapy is further sub-segmented into short-acting beta2-agonists (SABAs), long-acting beta2-agonists (LABAs), and anticholinergic agents. The sub-segment of anti-inflammatory drugs is further known as oral & inhaled corticosteroids, and anti-leukotrienes. The surgery segment is sub-segmented into surgery for the reduction of lung volume (LVRS), lung transplantation, bullectomy, and others.

Based on end-users, the global demand for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) has been segmented into hospitals and clinics, home care facilities, and others.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Market Regional Overview:

Regionally, the global chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) market is divided into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is projected to capture a substantial share of the global market for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in the forecast period due to the highly advanced healthcare system and growing cases of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in the region. COPD, for example, is the leading cause of death in the United States, affecting 16 million Americans. Emphysema and chronic bronchitis are the two most severe forms of COPD. More than 8.9 million Americans Reliable Source were diagnosed with chronic bronchitis in 2016, and almost 75% of cases included people over the age of 45.

Europe is projected to be second-largest in the global market for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) due to its well-developed market.

The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market due to the high number of patients suffering from COPD and the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases.

The market for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in the Middle East and Africa is projected to rise gradually due to the growth of the healthcare infrastructure.

