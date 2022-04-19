Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Market Flourishes as Consumer Awareness Soars

Market Scope

Market Research Future (MRFR) expects the cruelty-free cosmetics market to touch USD 10 billion by 2027. The market size shall expand at a pace of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Major Drivers and Challenges

Consumers across the globe are growing aware about the impact left by their buying habits on the environment and society. They are more conscious when it comes to selecting cosmetics and the raw materials as well as the source origin of these items. Numerous laws and acts are being passed to ensure that brands do not carry out testing on animals. One such act is the Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act that was introduced by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, a US-based non-profit research & advocacy organization. The law was signed by the government of California, which made it unlawful for the brands to sell cosmetics in the state that has been tested on animals, post January 1, 2020.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the eCommerce sector now has several cruelty-free cosmetic products within the cosmetics segment. Ecommerce has become quite indispensable to the cosmetics market, especially since the pandemic. Physical stores are no longer the first choice of the consumers following the lockdown, but the e-commerce sector has ensured steady sales worldwide.

Companies are progressively joining hands with celebrities to endorse their products, while spending considerably on advertisements to garner the consumers’ attention. Social media platforms like YouTube and Instagram are emerging as major influencers, helping consumers grow aware about the benefits of cruelty-free products.

Leading Contenders

Smashbox Beauty Cosmetics, Inc. (US), Kosé Corporation (Japan), Aveda Corporation (US), Lush Group (UK), Urban Decay (L’Oréal S.A.) (US), e.l.f. Cosmetics, Inc. (US), Natura (Brasil) International B.V. (Brazil), INIKA Organic (Australia), PHB Ethical Beauty Ltd (UK), Kendo Holdings, Inc. (US), Yes To, Inc. (US), Physicians Formula Holdings, Inc. (US), Avalon Natural Products, Inc. (US), Plum Goodness (India), Too Faced Cosmetics, LLC (US), are listed in the report as the leading brands in the cruelty-free cosmetics industry.

Market Segmentation

The cruelty-free cosmetics market can be considered for product type, form, and distribution channel.

The product types listed are haircare products, skincare products, perfume & fragrance, makeup & color cosmetics, and others. The lead has been taken by the makeup & color cosmetics segment, and it is expected that it will also procure the fastest growth rate in the years ahead.

Form-wise, the segments are gel, cream, powder, liquid, and others.

The distribution channels are store-based as well as non-store-based.

Regional Study

The cruelty-free cosmetics industry has been geographically divided with respect to Asia Pacific/APAC, Americas, Europe and rest of the world or RoW.

The North American market has been performing tremendously and has taken the lead among all the regions, thanks to the booming sales of cruelty-free cosmetics in the US and Canada. The fast- emerging veganism trend has raised the demand for products that have not been tested on animals. Many of the multinationals in the region are focused on boosting their sales as well as distribution channels for more product visibility and higher profit margins. Specialty stores are quite popular in the region, given that these channels offer consumers the ease of choosing from different products and eve compare between the available brands. Stores like Bloomingdale are placing premium cruelty-free cosmetics alongside their luxury clothing ranges. Moreover, departmental stores and spas are bolstering their services to include cruelty-free cosmetics, which should further enhance the market size over the ensuing years.

The European market should soar at a decent pace over the forecast period, with consumers increasingly opting for natural and organic cosmetics. Presence of strict laws imposed by the government, banning the practise of testing on animals also pressure cosmetic brands to introduce cruelty-free products.

In the APAC market, Japan and China are experiencing stunning growth, considering the high popularity of supermarkets and departmental stores selling a variety of cruelty free, vegan cosmetic products. The cruelty-free cosmetics that generate the highest demand in the region include skincare, color cosmetics, and hair care.

Latest News

March 2021

Hourglass Cosmetics, a cruelty-free luxury brand, has introduced Confession Refillable Lipstick Red 0, a red shade of lipstick that contains vegan carmine. The cruelty-free firm teamed up with Unilever, its parent company, for three years to come up with carmine’s vegan alternative. Generally, carmine is created by crushing the bodies of several cochineal beetles, requiring killing of close to 70,000 bugs to make roughly one pound. However, Hourglass’ commitment to the vegan trend compels the developers to find replacements for carmine, lanolin and beeswax, without hurting any living organisms.

May 2021

TRESemmé is now a cruelty-free cosmetic brand, with the status attained from PETA. It is now the 24th personal care and beauty brand of Unilever with the cruelty-free status. From January 2022, the brand’s bottles will have PETA’s certification of cruelty-free of its Beauty Without Bunnies Program.

