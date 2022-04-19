Frozen Fruits Market, Key Expansion Strategies, Upcoming Trends and Regional Forecast by 2027

Market-Overview

Frozen fruits are consumables which are stored at extremely low temperatures for extending its shelf-life. The low temperatures can prevent spoilage and the growth of micro-organisms. The global frozen fruits market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) has been compiled by registering the various drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends for the period of 2019 to 2024 (forecast period). The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the market has been included in the report.

Market Scope

The global frozen fruits market is set to expand at a staggering CAGR of 6.97% over the forecast period. It can reach a size of USD 3.64 billion by 2024.

The shift towards healthy eating and consumption of fruits and vegetables for raising immunity levels can fuel the market growth. Constant supply of fruits from the food service industry and a surge in disposable income levels of customers can sustain the market. The rapid urbanization and the growing population in cities can induce the demand for frozen fruits. In addition, the use of frozen fruits in salads, desserts, and other food recipes can galvanize the market growth in the coming years.

But shipping of fruits and freezing of foodstuffs can pose a challenge to the global frozen fruits market.

Segmental Analysis

The global frozen fruits market has been segmented based on type, category, form, and distribution channels.

The global market has been classified, based on type, into kiwi, peaches, melons, citrus fruits, berries, mango, and others.

The global frozen fruit market has been bifurcated, by category, into organic and conventional.

The global market has been classified, based on form into sliced & cubed, whole, and others.

The global market has been segmented, on the basis of distribution channel, into store-based and non-store based. The store-based segment has been further classified into convenience stores, supermarket and hyper market, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global frozen fruits market has been analyzed with respect to four main regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Europe is expected to dominate the global frozen fruits market till 2024 owing to its consumption in high degree in countries of Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, and Scandinavia. Cultivation of organically grown fruits as well as preference for smoothies among the masses can shift the market’s fortunes till the end of the assessment period.

APAC is predicted to display a strong growth rate during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for food and the increasing population. Change in eating habits and lifestyles of consumers can influence the market.

The RoW region can exhibit a modest growth rate owing to Brazil, Argentina, and Chile. Consumer demand for frozen fruits owing to its fresh nature and high nutritive value can drive market demand. Special attention given to packaging and focus of food service companies to cater to consumer demand will bolster the frozen fruits market. For instance, Watt SA has launched a sugar-free shelf stable fruit and new launches by companies can bode well for the market.

Competitive Analysis

Fruktana Ltd, Alasko Foods Inc, Ardo NV, Bonduelle Group, Simplot Australia PTY Ltd, Dole Food Company, Inc., AXUS International LLC, Rasanco Ltd, Breukers Schamp Foods, Capricorn Food Products India Ltd., Findus Sverige AB, Pinnacle Foods Corp., The H. J. Heinz Company, SunOpta Inc., and General Mills, Inc. are noteworthy players of the global frozen fruits market. Launch of new technologies, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions are strategies considered by players in the market.

