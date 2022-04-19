Polyol Sweeteners Market, Share, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2027

Market Overview

Polyols are being progressively adopted to assist with reduced-sugar or sugar-free reformulations as they can reduce calories and complement sugar’s functionality. Mounting the adoption of the product in the food industry is a significant factor in influencing market demand. In the food industry, polyols are considered bulk sweeteners and are used volume-for-volume in place of sucrose or corn syrups for products including baked goods, candies, fruit spreads and chewing gums.

According to the report presented by MRFR, the demand for polyol sweeteners in the form of powder to remain high, soaring the market to a great extent. Sweeteners are used as a primary bodying agent in syrups, pills, and elixirs. They act as suitable plasticizers, and humectants make them useful in ointments, used as emulsion ointments and gelatin capsules that are not soluble in fats. The excellent capacity for spreading makes polyol sweeteners useful even in ointments, creams, and pastes. Polyol sweeteners are a substitute for sucrose syrup use of polyol sweeteners in counter-medicinal products greatly decreases the risk of dental decay. All these properties have surged the demand for the product and the market simultaneously.

The demand for polyol is also probable to boost for oral care. Contrasting sugar, polyols are not readily converted to acids by bacteria in the mouth and, therefore, do not promote tooth decay. Consequently, the Food and Drug Administration has endorsed the use of the “does not promote tooth decay” health claim for sugar-free food products which are sweetened with polyols. The product is also being extensively used in mouthwashes, toothpaste, and pharmaceutical products such as cough syrups and throat lozenges. These factors have also driven the global polyols sweeteners market to a great extent and would continue to flourish in the forecasted period.

Segmental Analysis

The global polyol sweeteners market is studied under the segmentation of type, form, and application.

By the segment of type, the global polyol sweeteners market has been classified as erythritol, xylitol, isomalt, sorbitol, maltitol, and others.

By the segment of form, the global polyol sweeteners market has been bifurcated into solid and liquid.

The application has also segregated the polyol sweeteners market into pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, food & beverages, personal care, and others. Among these, the food & beverages segment has further included dairy and frozen desserts, bakery & confectionery, sweet and savoury snacks, beverages, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global polyol sweeteners market is studied concerning some essential regions such as Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to emerge as an extremely lucrative market for polyol sweeteners. The growing demand from countries such as India, Japan, China, Australia and the Rest of Asia Pacific is possible to enable growth in the market. It is also predictable to exhibit an elevated rate of growth compared to other regions. The boost in health problems caused by the consumption of sugar-based products and the mount in purchasing power besides escalating applications such as oral care and pharmaceuticals will support the expansion of the market in the Asia Pacific.

In North America, the market will gain from the prevalence of a high degree of health awareness. The higher incidence of diabetes would also support industries to use polyol sweeteners. As per Market Research Future, North America currently holds dominance in the global market of polyol sweeteners.

Competitive Dynamics

In polyol sweeteners market, the critical vendors are Cargill (US), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Roquette Freres S.A. (France), Gulshan Polyol Limited (India), Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG (Switzerland), Südzucker (Germany), Batory Foods (US), Fraken Biochem (China), Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech Co., Ltd. (Japan), and DFI Corporation (US).

