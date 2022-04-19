Automotive Suspension System Market 2022 Global Insights and Business Scenario- Schaeffler AG, ZF friedrichshafen AG, Tenneco Inc.
Automotive Suspension System Market
Market overview
The automotive suspension system market is expected to be worth more than USD 75 billion by next year. The market is expected to have a CAGR of 5% from the nine years from 2018 to 2027. The automotive suspension system in any vehicle consists of tires, tire air, and shock absorbers. It allows the vehicle to move by connecting its body to its wheels. The suspension system also gives the entire vehicle support and stability. Thus, the vehicle can move safely on challenging roads.
Automotive suspension systems are in greater demand now. Part of the reason for this is the fact that most developing nations have been passing stricter safety regulations for new vehicles. Part of the reason has been because many car manufacturers have been encouraged by the new and more stringent regulations and therefore have been investing heavily in research and development. The result has been safer, more effective, and more innovative automotive suspension systems. This is especially true in developed nations. These nations have populations that care about the state and nature of the environment. They also place a premium on the quality of the environment. Therefore, their governments have passed or are passing stricter laws that restrict the number of particulates that vehicles can give off. It’s increasing the demand for better automotive suspension systems because these contribute to far less vehicular pollution.
Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1853
Major Key Players
- Schaeffler AG
- ZF friedrichshafen AG
- ThyssenKrupp AG
- Continental AG
- Magneti Marelli SpA
- Tenneco Inc.
- KYB Corporation
- BENTELER international AG
- Sogefi SpA
- Mondo Corp.
Market segmentation
By Suspension System
- Active Suspension System
- Semi-Active Suspension System
- Passive Suspension System
By Damping Type
- Hydraulic
- Electromagnetic
By Vehicle Type
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicle
By Sales Channel
- OEM
- Aftermarket
Regional analysis
The global automotive suspension system market is grouped into the following regions:
- North America
- The European Union
- Asia-Pacific
- The Rest of the World
Market opportunities
E-commerce has taken off in popularity because of the pandemic. It, combined with the fact that there is more construction going on in this world in the post-pandemic era lead to enormous opportunities in the automotive suspension system market. The reason for this is because there is much more of a need for vehicles that can transport heavy materials long distances than in the past.
Many more companies are insisting on using only those commercial vehicles with innovative, more efficient, and safer automotive suspension systems for transport. Logically, this is creating new opportunities for those that make automotive suspension systems. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the largest market share for the time that this report covers. This was the case in 2017.
The Asia-Pacific region currently generates almost half (49.6%) of the total revenue for the automotive suspension system market. The Asia-Pacific region is also expected to register the highest CAGR for the time that this report covers. China is the world’s largest manufacturing hub and India is fast taking its place. This is the main reason why the automotive suspension system market is taking off in the Asia-Pacific region.
Industry news
The global automotive suspension system market is expected to grow phenomenally in 2022, just like it did in 2021. Many major players are adopting innovative strategies that are guaranteed to ensure that they will continue to grow, even as the market becomes more competitive.
Browse In-depth Market Research Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-suspension-system-market-1853
Browse more report
Automotive Friction Brake System Market
Automotive Front end Module Market
Automotive Fuel Injection Market
Automotive Fuel Injection Pump Market
About Market Research Future:
At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services. MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.
Contact
Market Research Future
99 Hudson Street,5Th Floor
New York, New York 10013
United States of America
Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com