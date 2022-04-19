Motors Market with Growing Demand and Latest Updated Research Report with Analysis, Outlook, Trends, and Forecast to 2030

Market Highlights

The automotive motors have many applications, which include performance motors, comfort motors, and safety motors. The motors are installed depending on the type of application. There are various types of motor used in vehicles such as DC brushed, BLDC motors, and stepper. DC brushed is most widely used because they are cost-effective and easy to install. BLDC motors are also known as electronically commutated motors are powered by DC. The construction of BLDC motor is similar to that of permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM). They provide high power to the system to make it efficient.

Automotive motor is a type of device that converts one type of energy into mechanical energy. All the vehicle components include motors due to its various application such as engine cooling fan, power steering, battery cooling, and other systems. The automotive electric motor converts electrical energy to mechanical energy while the pneumatic motors make use compressed air. The automotive motors are used in internal combustion engine, high-speed motor, and other components. When comparison with internal combustion engine, the high-speed motor is more efficient and energy saving.

Key Players

The key players in Automotive Motor market are Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong), Continental AG (Germany), Nidec Corporation (Japan), Denso Corporation (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), and Siemens AG (Germany). Magna International (Canada), Valeo S.A. (France), Borgwarner Inc. (U.S.), Mitsuba Corporation (Japan), Mahle Group (Germany), PMP Auto Components Pvt. Ltd. (India), SAIC Motor Corporation Limited (China), REIL Electricals India Limited (India) are among others.

By Product

DC Brushed

BLDC Motors

Stepper

By Application

Performance Motors

Comfort Motors

Safety Motors

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

By Electric Vehicle Type

BEV

PHEV

HEV

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

By region, the market is segmented based on North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness the highest and the fastest growth over the forecast period, owing to the expanding production and sales of electric vehicles. The growing demand for passenger car and commercial vehicle, will result in increased sales of motors. Government in emerging economies have taken various initiatives to increase the production of vehicle. There has been increased investment in the automotive industry by the OEM to develop cost-effective products to compete in the market. According to OICA, the new vehicles sales have been increased from 2013 to 2016.

It has been noted that in 2013, the vehicle sold were 85.6 million while in 2016 it reached to 93.8 million. This growth in the automotive industry will boost the motor industry. North America is expected to be the second largest market because of growing demand for electric vehicles. There has been increasing demand for electric vehicles and the high-end car in countries such as U.S. and Canada. The increased demand will result in more installation of motors in the vehicles.

Europe is expected to be the third largest market due to increase in the registration of passenger cars. Cutthroat competition in the automotive industry in Europe has resulted in manufacturers prioritizing quality within automobiles. The improve quality products in the vehicle will result in increased installation of motors. In Europe, Germany is expected to be the largest country to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global automotive motor market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Automotive Motors market by its product, application, vehicle type, and electric vehicle type, and region

