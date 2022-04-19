Bicycle Market Business Overview 2022 Demand Statistics, In-depth Analysis and Competitive Outlook by 2030

Overview

The global bicycle market will touch USD 154.43 million at a 6 % CAGR between 2022- 2030, states the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. Bicycles are of two types e-bikes and conventional. Owing to its alluring features and benefits, it has wide applications in transport tools, recreation, and racing. Using bicycles have plenty of benefits over cars, such as less congestion and less traffic, less pollution, and less wear and tear. It also offers several health benefits such as management or prevention of disease, decreased levels of body fat, strengthened bones, improved coordination, and posture, decreased stress levels, improved joint mobility, increased flexibility and muscle strength, and increased cardiovascular fitness.

Various factors are propelling the global bicycle market growth. According to the recent MRFR report, such factors include growing adoption of cycling as a form of leisure, awareness about the health benefits of cycling, save time, limited parking space, growing traffic congestions, growing incidences of chronic diseases like diabetes, obesity, and CVDs, growing penetration of e-bikes, rise in online platforms that offers dock less bicycle-sharing systems. Besides, the growing demand for hybrid bicycles and e bicycles during the COVID-19 pandemic is also adding electric bicycle market growth.

Market Segmentation

The global bicycle market Analysis has been segmented based on type and applications. On the basis of type, the market for bicycle is segmented based on e-bikes and conventional bikes. Additionally, the market based on applications, is segmented into racing, transportation tools and recreation.

Factors like use of bicycles as a relaxing form of anytime exercise and concerns regarding parking space support the market growth.

Regional Overview

The bicycle market is spread across the world with major regional markets in North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and the United Kingdom), Asia-Pacific (India, China, and Japan), and the rest of the world including the Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape

The bicycle market is supported by infrastructure development by governments around the world. The population growth and increasing demand also support the market growth. However, market growth can be affected due to underdeveloped charging infrastructure and aftermarket. The report provides company profiles of major companies, including details of company size, revenue growth, and mergers and acquisitions.

Industry News

MDH Acquisition, a blank check corporation founded by McLarty Diversified Holdings targeting companies in the Heartland area, filed an initial public offering of up to $200 million with SEC on Thursday. The Southlake, TX-based business plans to raise $200 million by selling $10 million to 20 million units. Every unit shall consist of one share of the common stock and one-half of the warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed scale of the transaction, MDH Purchase will have a market valuation of $250 million.

Table Of Content:

1 Executive Summary



2 Market Introduction



2.1 Definition 16

2.2 Scope Of The Study 16

2.3 List Of Assumptions 17

2.4 Market Structure 17

2.5 Macro Factor Indicators Analysis 18

3 Research Methodology



3.1 Research Process 20

3.2 Primary Research 21

3.3 Secondary Research 22

3.4 Market Size Estimation 22

3.5 Forecast Model 23

4 Market Dynamics



4.1 Introduction 25

4.2 Drivers 25

4.2.1 Government Initiatives And Stringent Emission Regulations 25

4.2.2 Increasing Crude Oil Prices 26

4.2.3 Increasing Popularity Of E-Bikes Among Tourists 26

4.2.4 Drivers Impact Analysis 27

4.3 Restraints 28

4.3.1 High Prices Of E-Bikes And Their Batteries 28

4.3.2 Underdeveloped Charging And Aftermarket Service Infrastructure 28

4.3.3 Restraints Impact Analysis 28

