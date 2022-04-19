2022-2027 Global and Regional Cocoa Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Cocoa market was valued at 1194.71 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.26% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A cocoa processing plant transforms cocoa beans into three main components: cocoa liquor and cocoa butter and cocoa powder. These components can be used to make different products. Cocoa butter, cocoa liquor, and cocoa powder are some of the major ingredients used to manufacture chocolates. The favorable characteristics of cocoa butter (melting point and contraction) provide a melt-in-the mouth sensation and easy removal of chocolates from the molds.The cocoa industry is highly mature.Currently, there are many cacao grinding companies in the cocoa industry.The main participants were Barry Callebaut, Cargill, Nestle, FUJI OIL and Mars. For cocoa bean grinders, Barry Callebaut is the world`s largest grinder, with a market share of 20.74 percent in 2019.Cargill and Olam were second and third, respectively.It has a market share of 14.61 percent and 13.90 percent in 2019, respectively.

By Market Verdors:

Barry Callebaut

Cargill

Nestle

FUJI OIL

Mars

Hershey

Puratos

Olam

Cmoi

ECOM

Guan Chong

Mondelez

Touton

By Types:

Cocoa Liquor

Cocoa Butter

Cocoa Powder

By Applications:

Confectionery

Food and Beverage

Cosmetics

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

