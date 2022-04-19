2022-2027 Global and Regional Textured Soybean Protein Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Textured Soybean Protein market was valued at 40.83 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.34% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Textured soy protein (TSP) is a processed food product manufactured from either soymeal flakes, soy flour, or soy protein concentrate.First, for consumption, Europe is the most important consumption area of textured soybean protein with 93671 MT or 33.44% in share in 2015. China is the second largest consumption area in 2015 with 51489 MT or 24.96% in share. USA is the following with 18.38% of total consumption market share. India and Japan each took 5.13% and 2.01% in 2015. Second, the applications of textured soybean protein includes ground meat and poultry, formed meat products, vegetarian and analogs, nutrition bars, cereals & snacks, etc. In 2015, ground meat and poultry took the largest consumption share, followed by formed meat products. They each took 57.70% and 22.92% of total consumption market share.

By Market Verdors:

ADM

Danisco

CHS

Scents Holding

Sojaprotein

Cargill

Gushen Biological

Wonderful Industrial Group

FUJIOIL

Shandong Sanwei Soybean Protein

Shansong Biological

Sonic Biochem

Wilmar International

Top Agri Group

Soja Austria

Bremil Group

By Types:

Textured Soybean Protein Flour

Textured Soybean Protein Concentrate

By Applications:

Ground Meat and Poultry

Formed Meat Products

Vegetarian and Analogs

Nutrition Bars, Cereals & Snacks

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Textured Soybean Protein Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Textured Soybean Protein Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Textured Soybean Protein Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Textured Soybean Protein Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Textured Soybean Protein Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Textured Soybean Protein Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Textured Soybean Protein (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Textured Soybean Protein Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Textured Soybean Protein Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Textured Soybean Protein (Volume and Value) by Application

