Fresh Food Packaging Market 2021 analysis and competitive landscape assessment size share and growth industry overview by 2028

Fresh Food Packaging Market — Overview

The Fresh Food Packaging Market is a very dynamic market and is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. The growth is influenced by the undertaking of various government initiatives toward food safety and an increase in demand for small portion food items/demand for single-use packaging. However, inclination towards fresh cooked food is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

To improve hygiene in food processing, different measures are being taken by the governments of various countries to ensure food safety. Thus, the packaging of processed food products has become an important step to ensure safety and hygiene of food products. The government has come up with several schemes to provide financial assistance for setting up and modernizing food processing units.

Get a Free Sample PDF Brochure – https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2498

With the change in the consumer lifestyle and the increasing trend of smaller families, the food items packaged in smaller portions are being demanded more. For meat blocks, meat cuts or smaller portions of meat or meat products, single-layer films provide good protection from external contamination and to some extend from evaporation. Another important utilization for single-layer films is in freezer storage.

With the increasing adoption of convenience shopping, the retail sector is growing rapidly. The retail sector is booming, owing to factors such as favorable demographics, rising consumer incomes and real estate developments, especially the emergence of new shopping malls. The growth in turn induces the demand for such packaged fresh food from these retail outlets.

Fresh Food Packaging Market — Competitive Analysis

Extensive growth in the Fresh Food Packaging Market industry has brought to light that partnerships & collaborations on large scale for sustainable product development and merging & acquisitions of small scale packaging industries by key players, is a key strategy adopted extensively by the players to spread their geographical presence and improve operational efficiencies.

DuPont has many partnership agreements with global companies to establish new production facility as well as developing high technology packaging solutions. For instance, DuPont believe in science and innovation which helps them in sustainability in packaging, optimizing the amount of packaging material used and enabling a futuristic technique where all packaging is recycled or its value is recovers.

Similarly Smurfit Kappa Group’s manufacturing footprint provides it with a competitive edge as the corrugated packaging market is most of the times localized and needs to be close to the end-users. Since, over 50% of the company’s business revenue comes from FMCG sectors including food, beverages, household goods, and others, Smurfit believes in intensifying its presence with its various manufacturing set ups. It sees strategic collaborations with prominent players in the market to achieve technological advantages as well as to expand its geographical reach.

Bemis Company Inc. on the other hand has done various acquisitions so as to diversity its facilities. It had acquired SteriPack Group mainly to diversify its facility in Ireland and packaging production in Malaysia and the U.S. Acquisition will support the growth of the company by expanding in the market, which will fit best of the company’s capabilities and strength.

Get a Complete Report for Better Understanding – https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/fresh-food-packaging-market-2498

Fresh Food Packaging Market — Segments

Global Fresh Food Packaging Market is segmented into 3 Key dynamics for an easy grasp and enhanced understanding.

Segmentation By Material: Comprises — Flexible & Rigid Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal, Glass, Others.

Segmentation By End-use: Comprises — Meat Products, Fruits, Vegetables, Dairy Products, Others

Segmentation By Regions: Comprises Geographical regions — North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World

Enquiry For Discount – https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/2498

Fresh Food Packaging Market — Regional Analysis

North America is expected to witness the fast growth of fresh food, especially meat, poultry and seafood packaging as the people in the region are more inclined toward convenience products. The demand for fresh food packaging in the region is also expected to be driven, owing to factors such as demographic shifts and an increase in the global population. In US, demand for fresh food packaging will increase as flexible packaging will continue to outpace rigid types of packaging. The market will majorly be supported by increasing opportunities for high barrier film and pouches. The meat production is also growing, owing to factors such as population expansion, the increasing consumption of meat products as a healthy and natural food and the reduced meat prices.

Factors such as the introduction of active and intelligent packaging solutions by vendors such as Amcor and the growing demand for flexible packaging will boost fresh food packaging market growth in Asia Pacific region during the forecast period. China holds the largest share in Asia Pacific due to growing demand for fresh vegetables and fruits. China meat packaging is expected to show significant growth during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rise in personal disposable income and rise in consumption of beef, pork and other meat.

On account of favorable socio-economic factors such as changing eating habits, higher purchasing power, urbanization, and increasing health consciousness toward a protein-rich diet India has witnessed an increase in demand for meat and the sector has gained importance in terms of contribution to income, employment, and foreign exchange earnings.

Related Reports-

Cold Storage Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cold-storage-market-9995

Cargo Transportation Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cargo-transportation-market-10192

Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/passive-temperature-controlled-packaging-market-10264

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end-users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Market Research Future®

99 Hudson Street,5Th Floor

New York, New York 10013

United States of America

Phone:

+1 628 258 0071(US)

+44 2035 002 764(UK)

Email: [email protected]