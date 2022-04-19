Global Milk Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Milk market is segmented by Type and by Distribution Channel. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Milk market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Distribution Channel for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Yogurt
- Probiotic Milk
- Pure Milk
- Others
Segment by Distribution Channel
- Supermarket
- Retail Store
- Online Sales
- Others
By Company
- Nestle
- Danone
- Arla Foods
- Mengniu Dairy
- Lactalis
- Dairy Farmers of America
- General Mills
- Unilever
- Dean Foods
- Fonterra
- Saputo
- Yili Group
- Meiji Holdings
- DMK
- Abbott Laboratories
- Sodiaal
- Brightfood
- Sanyuan
- Unternehmensgruppe Theo M?ller
- Chobani
- Fage International
- Grupo Lala
- Schreiber Foods
- Junlebao Dairy
- SanCor
- Yeo Valley
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Milk Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Milk Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Yogurt
1.2.3 Probiotic Milk
1.2.4 Pure Milk
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Distribution Channel
1.3.1 Global Milk Market Size Growth Rate by Distribution Channel, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Supermarket
1.3.3 Retail Store
1.3.4 Online Sales
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Milk Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Milk Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Milk Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Milk Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Milk Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Milk by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Milk Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Milk Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Milk Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Milk Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Milk Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Milk Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Milk in 2021
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global Milk Alternatives Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Coconut Milk Products Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
Global High Heat Milk Solids Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Global Milk Alternatives Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition