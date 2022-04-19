News

Global Nectars Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Nectars market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Nectars market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • 99% Juice Content
  • 25-99% Juice Content
  • 25% Juice Content

Segment by Application

  • Beverages
  • Dairy
  • Food
  • Bakery
  • Confectionary
  • Others

By Company

  • Kerry Group Plc (Ireland)
  • Dhler Group (Germany)
  • SkyPeople Fruit Juice Inc. (China)
  • AGRANA Group (Austria)
  • Kanegrade Ltd. (UK)
  • China Haisheng Juice Holdings Co. Ltd (Hong Kong) and
  • SunOpta, Inc. (Canada)

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Nectars Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Nectars Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 99% Juice Content
1.2.3 25-99% Juice Content
1.2.4 25% Juice Content
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Nectars Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Beverages
1.3.3 Dairy
1.3.4 Food
1.3.5 Bakery
1.3.6 Confectionary
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Nectars Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Nectars Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Nectars Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Nectars Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Nectars Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Nectars by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Nectars Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Nectars Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Nectars Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Nectars Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Nectars Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Nectars Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

