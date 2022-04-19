Global Packaged Drinking Water Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Packaged Drinking Water market is segmented by Type and by Distribution Channel. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Packaged Drinking Water market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Distribution Channel for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Natural Mineral Water
- Man-made Mineral Water
- Segment by Distribution Channel
- Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Grocery Stores
- Online Retailers
- Others
By Company
- Danone
- Nestle
- Coca-Cola
- Bisleri International
- Suntory Water Group
- Gerolsteiner
- Ferrarelle
- Hildon
- Tynant
- Master Kong
- Nongfu Spring
- Wahaha
- Ganten
- Cestbon
- Kunlun Mountain
- Blue Sword
- Laoshan Water
- Al Ain Water
- NEVIOT
- Rayyan Mineral Water Co
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Packaged Drinking Water Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Packaged Drinking Water Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Natural Mineral Water
1.2.3 Man-made Mineral Water
1.3 Market by Distribution Channel
1.3.1 Global Packaged Drinking Water Market Size Growth Rate by Distribution Channel, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
1.3.3 Convenience Stores
1.3.4 Grocery Stores
1.3.5 Online Retailers
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Packaged Drinking Water Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Packaged Drinking Water Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Packaged Drinking Water Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Packaged Drinking Water Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Packaged Drinking Water Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Packaged Drinking Water by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Packaged Drinking Water Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Packaged Drinking Water Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Packaged Drinking Water Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
