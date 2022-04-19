News

Global Light Bulb Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Light Bulb Market

Light Bulb market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Light Bulb market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • LED Light Bulbs
  • Incandescent Bulbs
  • Other
Segment by Application

  • Residential
  • Office
  • Commercial
  • Others

By Company

  • Osram
  • Philips
  • GE Lighting
  • Acuity Brands
  • Eaton
  • Cree
  • Panasonic
  • Toshiba
  • Sharp
  • Yankon Lighting
  • Opple
  • Hubbell
  • Zumtobel Group
  • NVC (ETI)
  • Nichia
  • FSL
  • TCP
  • Havells
  • Mitsubishi
  • MLS

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

