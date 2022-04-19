News

Global Liquid Coolers Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Liquid Coolers Market

Liquid Coolers market is segmented by Type and by Distribution Channel. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Liquid Coolers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Distribution Channel for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • 120mm
  • 140mm
  • 240mm
  • 280mm
  • 360mm
Segment by Distribution Channel

  • Online
  • Offline

By Company

  • Corsair
  • Cooler Master
  • NZXT
  • Thermaltake
  • EKWB Liquid Cooling
  • LEPA
  • Enermax
  • EVGA
  • DeepCool
  • Alphacool

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

