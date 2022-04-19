Cosmetic Packaging Market 2020 business opportunities investments growth analysis company profiles and forecast to 2027

Cosmetic Packaging Market– Overview

The cosmetic Packaging Market is projected to be worth USD 64.61 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.47% during the forecast period (2020 – 2027), The market was valued at USD 48.78 billion in 2020.



Consumer preferences and tastes are key factors affecting consumer purchasing decisions regarding cosmetics products. Cosmetics were regarded as luxury items in the past but recently, they have been playing an important role as a part of consumer goods globally. Due to the rising affluence and the growing consciousness about grooming and appearance, among individuals, the potential of the cosmetics market is growing. There are more working women in society than before and they have more purchasing power and higher self-esteem than in the past. In addition, technological advances have permitted companies to create multi-functional cosmetic products, which is expected to boost market growth further.

The end-user segments for the cosmetics market include skincare, hair care, baby care etc. The growth of skincare and hair care primarily is driving the growth of the overall market. The growing concerns for skin cancer and exposure to harmful rays have led to the increasing use of sun care products globally. In addition, the widespread and growing variety of cosmetics products for men, especially body fragrances is expected to augment the growth of the market.

Plastic accounted for the largest share in 2016. The growth of plastic can be attributed to various factors such as average gains associated with the material over steel drums in terms of cost, weight and corrosion resistance.

Cosmetic Packaging Market– Competitive Analysis

The key players adopted various strategies to retain and/or expand their market share. Key strategies followed by most companies within the global cosmetics packaging market were those of mergers & acquisitions, followed by expansion. Mergers & Acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by the players to achieve operational efficiencies and increase the number of offerings to the customer. Expansion is also a major strategy adopted by the major players in the Cosmetic Packaging Market to increase the geographical presence of the company and to widen the product offering.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

July 2015- Amcor purchased Packaging India from Essel Propack. The deal is expected to provide Packaging India an opportunity to further grow and prosper in the flexible packaging space as part of Amcor. Besides India, the company also caters to overseas countries such as Sri Lanka, Africa and developed markets.

Aug 2016 — Albea S.A. acquired Scandolara Tub-Est s.r.o., a laminate tube producer. This acquisition of the Slovakian manufacturer will enable Albea to further boost its business across Europe.

September 2014– Fusion Packaging’s 30 ml Edge jar was selected by the Frankie Rose Cosmetics makeup team for its Prime Addiction Face Primer. This lightweight, silicone-based primer rounds out a collection of cosmetics basics for which the brand’s artists expertly crafted as the essentials for every makeup lover’s beauty arsenal.

Cosmetic Packaging Market– Segmentation

The Cosmetic Packaging Market can be segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Materials — Plastic, Paper, Glass, Metal and others

Segmentation by Product — Bottles & Jars, Tubes, Containers, Pouches, Sticks, Roller balls, Dispensers and others

Segmentation by Application — Hair Care, Skin Care, Nail Care, Make-up and others

Segmentation by Regions: North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Cosmetic Packaging Market– Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in the global cosmetic packaging market. Factors such as expanding product lines for cosmetic products based on affordability, e-retailing are driving the need of packaging for cosmetics industry. Owing to the increasing disposable income, consumers are expected to increase their spending on premium cosmetics and personal care products. The increase in the number of manufacturing facilities for cosmetics in the region, is also driving the growth of the cosmetic packaging market.

Europe region is also expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the global cosmetic packaging market. The cosmetics industry, in Europe region is making heavy investments into research and development. Through extensive R&D, the companies in the region are focusing on the manufacture of products according to the age, gender, ethnicity, geographies and climate, lifestyle, health and wellbeing, which is driving the Europe cosmetic packaging market.

