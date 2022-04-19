News

Global Oil-sealed Seals Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Oil-sealed Seals Market

Oil-sealed Seals market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Oil-sealed Seals market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Plastic Type Oil Seal
  • Metal Type Oil Seal
  • Rubber type Oil Seal
Segment by Application

  • OEMs
  • Aftermarket

By Company

  • DICHTOMATIK (Germany)
  • DLI (UK)
  • DUKE Seals(China)
  • FP (Italy)
  • Tenneco(Federal-Mogul)
  • Freudenberg (Germany)
  • Garlock Klozure (USA)
  • Guangzhou Best Rubber& Plastic (China)
  • HALLITE (UK)
  • HUNGER (Germany)
  • MGONG (China)
  • MITSUBISHI (Japan)
  • Meifengrubber (China)
  • NAK (Taiwan)
  • NOK (Japan)
  • OUFU Sealing Parts (China)
  • Parker Hannifin Corporation (USA)

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

