Ceramic Tiles Market 2021 technology development demand overview industry growth rate top companies and key regions 2028

Ceramic Tiles Market Overview

The Global Ceramic Tiles Market is proliferating owing to the booming construction industry. The market enjoys the unique distinction of being highly indigenous with an abundance of raw materials, technical skills, and infrastructural facilities. Versatile, durable, and stylish, Ceramic tiles play an integral part in home decor. Being stain and water-resistant, naturally robust against high humidity conditions and renowned for their longevity and easy maintenance.

The reasons behind the popularity of Ceramic Tiles are its dominant aspects like the durability, cost, and ease of maintenance. The same factors are propelling the market growth as well. The inexpensive and highly durable ceramic tiles are witnessing a high demand from the industries such as hospitals, laboratories, and residential buildings.

Acknowledging the spurting growth the market is perceiving currently & the potential the market holds to grow globally, a leading research firm ‘Market Research Future (MRFR) has recently published a study report mapping companies active in the industry. In its market analysis, MRFR asserts that the Ceramic Tiles Market will perceive phenomenal accruals posting a 6.17% CAGR from 2021–to 2028.

The progressing construction developments worldwide, is a key market driving factor for the market growth of Ceramic Tiles. Also, factors contributing to the market growth include the burgeoning construction industry along with the improving economic conditions across the globe, increasing consumer affordability, and growing urbanization & industrialization. Moreover, technological advancements and rising customization trends are expected to provide impetus to market growth.

Another trend observed in the market is stain and germ-resistant tiles. These tiles are more sturdy and affordable when compared to regular paints. This trend is expected to prompt market growth to an extent. Owing to their lightweight, ultra-thin, anti-slip and anti-bacterial properties, Ceramic Tiles are increasingly places in hotels, hospitals, laboratories and pharmaceutical industries where hygiene is of prime importance. Furthermore, ceramic tiles are easy to install, clean and repair. Ceramic Tiles have captured a substantial market share in the global flooring materials market.

Ceramic Tiles Market — Competitive Landscape

Designing Customized tiles is the latest trend observed in the market during the analysis. Resultantly, this trend is expected to drive the market competition intensely. Manufacturers having the ability to manufacture exclusive tiles based on the consumers’ tastes and preferences are expected to gain a competitive edge over their rivals.

The Global Ceramic Tiles Market is led by some of the fervent key players including Crossville Inc., Iris Ceramica Kajaria Ceramics, Ceramiche Atlas Concorde, Saloni Ceramics, Ceramic India, RAK Ceramics, Florida Tile, and China Ceramics Co. Profiling them in its analysis, MRFR finds out the strategies keeping them at the forefront of the competition.

Industry/ Innovations/ Related News:

May 08, 2018 — The Tile Shop (US), a leading global market player announced a partnership with Laura Ashley, Inc., (US), a lifestyle company and one of the world’s leading brands to Launch Unique Splashback and Tile Collection. The deal will help the Tile Shop to become the exclusive retailer for the Laura Ashley tile and splashback collection in the U.S. market.

April 20, 2018 — Scientifica Tiles LLP (India), a leading manufacturer of high-quality glaze vitrified floor tiles for the Indian, South American, Middle East and Israeli markets announced that it has become the first company in India to utilize the capabilities of the Xaar 2001+ technology, the backbone of the ceramic tile decoration industry. The company also mentioned that it has been benefitting from the deployment of a KERAjet E​co printer with Xaar 2001+ GS12C printheads.

Ceramic Tiles Market — Segmentations

For the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding; the report is been segmented into 4 key dynamics

By Types: Comprises Wall tile & Floor tile among others.

By Application: Residential, and Commercial, among others.

By Raw Material: Clay, Coalized granite, Dolomite silt, and Electrolyte among others.

By Regions: North America, Europe, APAC, and the Rest of the World.

Ceramic Tiles Market — Geographical Analysis

The Asia Pacific region accounts for the largest market for Ceramic Tiles. Augmented demand from the burgeoning construction industry in the region propels market growth. Other factors that drive the market growth include the growing population, increasing disposable income of consumers along with increasing government initiatives for infrastructure development and collaboration with foreign investors. Continuing with the same trends the APAC market is expected to hold its dominance during the review period.

US market of Ceramic tiles is witnessing the augmenting demand too. Many foreign manufacturing companies have expanded their manufacturing capacity in the country which in turn is bringing down the import rate sufficing domestic orders more quickly while manufacturing tailored products suiting the needs of U.S. consumers.

There has been strong growth in the construction sector globally, especially in countries such as China, India, the US, and Brazil among others.

