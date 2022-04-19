Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Encapsulated flavors & fragrances are used in number of food products including cereal & oatmeal, biscuit & cookies, chewing gum, powdered drink mix, tea & bake mixes, ice-cream, and snack meals etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances in global, including the following market information:

Global Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances companies in 2021 (%)

The global Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Flavor Blends Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances include Aveka Inc, Buchi Labortechnik AG, Cargill, Clextral, Etosha Pan, Firmenich SA, Flavarom International Limited, Flavaroma and Fona International Inc. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Flavor Blends

Fragrance Blends

Essential Oils & Natural Extracts

Aroma Chemicals

Global Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverages

Toiletries & Cleaners

Global Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aveka Inc

Buchi Labortechnik AG

Cargill

Clextral

Etosha Pan

Firmenich SA

Flavarom International Limited

Flavaroma

Fona International Inc

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Encapsulated Flavors and Fragrances Product Type

