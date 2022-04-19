Insulated Concrete Form in Residential Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Insulating Concrete Forms (ICFs) are concrete wall forming systems that are not removed after the concrete has hardened, but stay in place permanently as part of the structure. The forms are generally made from high density styrofoam or other lightweight materials

This report contains market size and forecasts of Insulated Concrete Form in Residential in global, including the following market information:

Global Insulated Concrete Form in Residential Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Insulated Concrete Form in Residential Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Insulated Concrete Form in Residential companies in 2021 (%)

The global Insulated Concrete Form in Residential market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Polystyrene Foam Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Insulated Concrete Form in Residential include BASF, Logix Insulated Concrete Forms, Nudura Corporation, Quad-Lock Building Systems, Amvic, Airlite Plastics, ConForm Global, Kore and Polycrete International, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Insulated Concrete Form in Residential manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Insulated Concrete Form in Residential Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Insulated Concrete Form in Residential Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Polystyrene Foam

Polyurethane Foam

Cement-bonded Wood Fiber

Cement-bonded Polystyrene Beads

Cellular Concrete

Global Insulated Concrete Form in Residential Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Insulated Concrete Form in Residential Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Walls

Roofs

Other

Global Insulated Concrete Form in Residential Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Insulated Concrete Form in Residential Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Insulated Concrete Form in Residential revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Insulated Concrete Form in Residential revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Insulated Concrete Form in Residential sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Insulated Concrete Form in Residential sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Logix Insulated Concrete Forms

Nudura Corporation

Quad-Lock Building Systems

Amvic

Airlite Plastics

ConForm Global

Kore

Polycrete International

LiteForm Technologies

Sunbloc

SuperForm Products

IntegraSpec

BuildBlock Building Systems

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Insulated Concrete Form in Residential Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Insulated Concrete Form in Residential Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Insulated Concrete Form in Residential Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Insulated Concrete Form in Residential Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Insulated Concrete Form in Residential Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Insulated Concrete Form in Residential Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Insulated Concrete Form in Residential Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Insulated Concrete Form in Residential Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Insulated Concrete Form in Residential Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Insulated Concrete Form in Residential Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Insulated Concrete Form in Residential Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Insulated Concrete Form in Residential Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Insulated Concrete Form in Residential Product Type

