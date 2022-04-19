Speciality Cellulose Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Speciality Cellulose Market,
The global Speciality Cellulose market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cellulose Acetate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Speciality Cellulose include Borregaard, Bracell( Royal Golden Eagle), Rayonier Advanced Materials, Sigachi Industries Private Limited, Cosmo Specialty Fibers, Inc, Fortress Specialty Cellulose Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Daicel and Georgia-Pacific LLC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Speciality Cellulose manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Speciality Cellulose Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Speciality Cellulose Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Cellulose Acetate
- Nitrocellulose
- Others
Global Speciality Cellulose Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Speciality Cellulose Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Paper Industry
- Electronics Industry
- Textile Industry
- Aerospace
- Defense
- Others
Global Speciality Cellulose Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Speciality Cellulose Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Speciality Cellulose revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Speciality Cellulose revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Speciality Cellulose sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
- Key companies Speciality Cellulose sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Borregaard
- Bracell( Royal Golden Eagle)
- Rayonier Advanced Materials
- Sigachi Industries Private Limited
- Cosmo Specialty Fibers, Inc
- Fortress Specialty Cellulose Inc.
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Daicel
- Georgia-Pacific LLC
- Neucel Specialty Cellulose Ltd.(PWC)
- GP Cellulose
- RJ Marshall
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Speciality Cellulose Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Speciality Cellulose Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Speciality Cellulose Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Speciality Cellulose Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Speciality Cellulose Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Speciality Cellulose Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Speciality Cellulose Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Speciality Cellulose Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Speciality Cellulose Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Speciality Cellulose Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Speciality Cellulose Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Speciality Cellulose Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Speciality Cellulose Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Speciality Cellulose Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Speciality Cellulose Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Speciality Cellulose Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/