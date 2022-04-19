Speciality Cellulose Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Speciality Cellulose market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cellulose Acetate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Speciality Cellulose include Borregaard, Bracell( Royal Golden Eagle), Rayonier Advanced Materials, Sigachi Industries Private Limited, Cosmo Specialty Fibers, Inc, Fortress Specialty Cellulose Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Daicel and Georgia-Pacific LLC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Speciality Cellulose manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Speciality Cellulose Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Speciality Cellulose Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cellulose Acetate

Nitrocellulose

Others

Global Speciality Cellulose Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Speciality Cellulose Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Paper Industry

Electronics Industry

Textile Industry

Aerospace

Defense

Others

Global Speciality Cellulose Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Speciality Cellulose Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Speciality Cellulose revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Speciality Cellulose revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Speciality Cellulose sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Speciality Cellulose sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Borregaard

Bracell( Royal Golden Eagle)

Rayonier Advanced Materials

Sigachi Industries Private Limited

Cosmo Specialty Fibers, Inc

Fortress Specialty Cellulose Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company

Daicel

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Neucel Specialty Cellulose Ltd.(PWC)

GP Cellulose

RJ Marshall

