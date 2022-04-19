3D Printed Polymeric Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global 3D Printed Polymeric Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

3D Printing Photopolymer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 3D Printed Polymeric Materials include Stratasys, 3D Systems, EOS, Voxeljet, Envision Tec, Taulman 3D, Asiga, Bucktown Polymers and Carima, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 3D Printed Polymeric Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 3D Printed Polymeric Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 3D Printed Polymeric Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

3D Printing Photopolymer

3D Printing PLA

3D Printing ABS

3D Printing PMMA

3D Printing Polyamide

Others

Global 3D Printed Polymeric Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 3D Printed Polymeric Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Goods

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Medical & Dental

Education

Others

Global 3D Printed Polymeric Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global 3D Printed Polymeric Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies 3D Printed Polymeric Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies 3D Printed Polymeric Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies 3D Printed Polymeric Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies 3D Printed Polymeric Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Stratasys

3D Systems

EOS

Voxeljet

Envision Tec

Taulman 3D

Asiga

Bucktown Polymers

Carima

DWS

ColorFabb

Mitsubishi Chemical

Esun

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 3D Printed Polymeric Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global 3D Printed Polymeric Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global 3D Printed Polymeric Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global 3D Printed Polymeric Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global 3D Printed Polymeric Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global 3D Printed Polymeric Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top 3D Printed Polymeric Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global 3D Printed Polymeric Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global 3D Printed Polymeric Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global 3D Printed Polymeric Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global 3D Printed Polymeric Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 3D Printed Polymeric Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers 3D Printed Polymeric Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 3D Printed Polymeric Materials Players in Global Market

