Trithiocyanuric Acid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Trithiocyanuric Acid
Trithiocyanuric Acid (CAS 638-16-4) is a yellow powder with the molecular formula C3H3N3S3. It can be used as rubber vulcanizing agent, polymer cross-linking agent and copper ore flotation agent.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Trithiocyanuric Acid in global, including the following market information:
- Global Trithiocyanuric Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Trithiocyanuric Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
- Global top five Trithiocyanuric Acid companies in 2021 (%)
The global Trithiocyanuric Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Trithiocyanuric Acid include Evonik, Hangzhou Qiantai Biotechnology, Glentham Life Sciences, Dalian Xinrui Chemical, BLD Pharmatech, Xiamen Aeco Chemical Industrial, Hairui Chemical and Wuhan CheMax Chemical Industrial, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Trithiocyanuric Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Trithiocyanuric Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Trithiocyanuric Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Purity 98%
- Purity 99%
- Others
Global Trithiocyanuric Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Trithiocyanuric Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Rubber Vulcanizing Agent
- Polymer Crosslinking Agent
- Copper Ore Flotation Reagent
- Others
Global Trithiocyanuric Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Trithiocyanuric Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Trithiocyanuric Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Trithiocyanuric Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Trithiocyanuric Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
- Key companies Trithiocyanuric Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Evonik
- Hangzhou Qiantai Biotechnology
- Glentham Life Sciences
- Dalian Xinrui Chemical
- BLD Pharmatech
- Xiamen Aeco Chemical Industrial
- Hairui Chemical
- Wuhan CheMax Chemical Industrial
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Trithiocyanuric Acid Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Trithiocyanuric Acid Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Trithiocyanuric Acid Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Trithiocyanuric Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Trithiocyanuric Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Trithiocyanuric Acid Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Trithiocyanuric Acid Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Trithiocyanuric Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Trithiocyanuric Acid Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Trithiocyanuric Acid Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Trithiocyanuric Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Trithiocyanuric Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Trithiocyanuric Acid Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Trithiocyanuric Acid Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Trithiocyanuric Acid Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Trithiocyanuric Acid Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
